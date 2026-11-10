Indonesia Vice President Gibran Offers Resignation to President Prabowo

Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka told President Prabowo Subianto he intends to resign amid a widening rift between Prabowo and former president Joko Widodo, as lawmakers weigh an inquiry into Gibran's eligibility.

Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka expressed his intention to step down during a meeting on Tuesday, November 10 with President Prabowo Subianto, a senior official said, as lawmakers weigh the possibility of a probe into Gibran's eligibility.

Presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi told reporters in Jakarta that the vice president brought up the resignation during discussions with the president and cited the evolving political situation as the primary reason for his decision. Prasetyo denied reports that Prabowo rejected Gibran's request, but stopped short of saying the president had accepted it. He also explicitly denied rumors that Prabowo had already rejected the vice president's petition. The status of the vice presidency remains in temporary limbo.

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Gibran Weighs Legal Contest Against Rulings

At a press conference on Tuesday, Gibran said Prabowo had advised him to legally contest recent court rulings that found he was ineligible for office, after he had expressed his intention to resign. Gibran said he respects all the aspirations, criticisms and suggestions from the public regarding the current situation, adding that he does not want these developments to turn into a prolonged political controversy.

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He said Prabowo offered a great deal of advice and input concerning the current situation, and that one suggestion was that he should continue to pursue his case at the Administrative Court by presenting all his academic records. The meeting came amid a widening political rift between Prabowo and Gibran's influential father, the popular two-term former President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi. Jokowi twice defeated Prabowo in the 2014 and 2019 elections before tacitly backing him as his successor.

Their relationship has deteriorated in the first two years of the current administration. Gibran, 39, is the eldest son of Jokowi, creating a complex dynastic dynamic within the executive branch. He had kept a low profile as vice president, and his appearances together with Prabowo have been infrequent in their first two years in office. But he has been thrust into the spotlight of late as tensions grow between the president and Jokowi.

Parliament Members Probe Vice President Eligibility

Lawmakers from various political factions have closely monitored the frequent absence of joint appearances between the president and vice president. Members of the Indonesian Parliament are actively seeking to launch an inquiry into Gibran's eligibility to hold office. Some analysts believe the inquiry could be the first step towards Gibran's impeachment. The dispute over Gibran's qualifications came after rulings last month by the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court that the education documents he submitted did not meet election requirements.

The Constitutional Court, however, said it did not have the power to disqualify him, which was the responsibility of other institutions. That leaves the door open for parliamentary action. The political instability poses significant risks to the governance of Indonesia, particularly as the parliament is overwhelmingly controlled by Prabowo's big tent coalition. The internal conflict between the president and the vice president, who is also the former president's son, undermines the unity required to maintain this coalition.

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If the parliamentary inquiry proceeds, it could lead to a protracted legal battle that distracts from legislative priorities. Meanwhile, three politicians from the Indonesian Solidarity Party, or PSI, serving in Prabowo's Cabinet collectively announced their resignations from the party led by Kaesang Pangarep. Kaesang is Gibran's younger brother, and the party had supported Gibran in the 2024 presidential election. The resignations come amid PSI's efforts to strengthen support ahead of the 2029 elections.

Since its founding in 2014, PSI has failed to win seats in the House of Representatives in the two elections it has contested, in 2019 and 2024. The situation remains fluid as stakeholders await clarity on whether Prabowo will accept the resignation or if the parliamentary inquiry will force a resolution through impeachment mechanisms.