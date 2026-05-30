Victim Laid to Rest After Alleged Murder in Choa Chu Kang

The body of Chua Bee Ting, 21, was claimed by her parents and sent for cremation after being laid to rest on Thursday (May 28). They also returned to the crime scene to perform a ritual before the funeral started at Mandai North Crematorium.

The victim of an alleged murder in Choa Chu Kang was laid to rest on Thursday (May 28). The body of Chua Bee Ting, 21, was claimed by her parents and sent for cremation later that evening.

They also returned to the crime scene to perform a ritual. The funeral started at Mandai North Crematorium around 7pm, attended by Chua's parents and three relatives. According to the Chinese daily, when staff removed the casket lid and her family viewed her remains, Chua's father broke down in tears.

'You said you'd earn a lot of money after your internship, buy your favourite car, and give me money to spend,' he said. Her mother also sobbed: 'I can't bear to part with her.

' Family members reportedly all wept as they paid their last respects before Chua's casket was closed and her body cremated. On May 26, Chua was allegedly stabbed to death by Mohamad Faiz Umar in Lift A of Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2, sometime between 8.53pm and 9.22pm. Faiz, 22, then survived a fall from the 18th floor, landing on a green dumpster placed in front of the block's centralised refuse chute. The case will be mentioned again on June 18





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Alleged Murder Choa Chu Kang Mandai North Crematorium Faiz Umar Knife Fall From The 18Th Floor Crime Scene Funeral Cremation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Choa Chu Kang murder: Man who killed ex-lover and survived 18th floor fall charged in hospitalA 22-year-old Malaysian man, Mohamad Faiz Umar, who allegedly stabbed his former lover to death at a HDB block in Choa Chu Kang and survived a fall from the 18th floor, was charged with murder in hospital. The victim, Chua Bee Ting, 21, was killed inside a lift. The suspect faces the death penalty if convicted.

Read more »

Malaysian man, 67, crushed to death by own car after forgetting handbrakeA 67-year-old man in Malaysia died after he was crushed by his own car at his home in Hulu Selangor on May 27.The victim had allegedly failed to engage his handbrake after parking the vehicle on the sloped driveway, reported local news agency Bernama.The local police said the fatal accident occurred in the town of Batang Kali at about 5.20pm.

Read more »

Surrey Hills Holdings Founder Pang Gek Teng Charged with Multiple Counts of CheatingPang Gek Teng, the founder of Surrey Hills Holdings, has been charged with multiple counts of cheating after allegedly duping a woman into handing over more than $400,000. Pang is accused of impersonating two individuals to convince the victim that a private investigator had reported seeing her husband at a bank branch, asking about her account. Pang was also charged with criminal breach of trust and forgery.

Read more »

Singapore woman convicted for illegal pigeon feeding and obstructing wildlife officersSoh Choon Heong pleaded guilty to multiple counts of feeding pigeons without approval and to hindering National Parks Board officers after providing false details and attempting to flee on a bus. The magistrate noted her claim that pigeons needed motivation, while highlighting that feeding wildlife is an offence punishable by fines and imprisonment under the Wildlife Act, which has recently been tightened.

Read more »