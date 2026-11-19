Greg Baldwin's Steparty competes in the A$1.5 million Railway Stakes in Perth on Nov 21, representing Baldwin and Baldwin family history in a major Group 1 event.

Greg Baldwin is sending his thoroughbred Steparty to compete in the prestigious Group 1 Railway Stakes at Ascot in Perth on Saturday, November 21. The seven-year-old gelding, trained by Paul Preusker and ridden by jockey John Allen, will race in the silks of Baldwin and Baldwin, a wool business deeply rooted in the owner's farming heritage.

Race Details and Financial Stakes

Steparty faces a challenging field in the A$1.5 million Railway Stakes, which covers a distance of 1,600 meters. The event is scheduled as Race 19 on the Australia race card and is set to begin at 5:05 pm Singapore time. The victory could significantly boost the gelding's earnings, potentially bringing his stakes record closer to A$3 million.

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Previously, Steparty secured a win in the Rod Johnshon Handicap over 1,420 meters at Flemington on June 3, 2023. That performance demonstrated the horse's capability on top-tier tracks, setting the stage for this higher-stakes encounter in Western Australia.

Family Heritage in Racing Silks

The BB over bar design on Steparty's silks represents the Baldwin family's longstanding history as horse people and farmers. Greg Baldwin, a fifth-generation Victorian, operates the Baldwin and Baldwin wool business, which was originally established by his grandfather Dave and father Owen.

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Baldwin explained that he had the specific colors made to honor his family's legacy. His father worked as a stockman who bred and broke in ponies on the farm, while his mother Val was an avid racegoer who held shares in several horses. This deep familial connection to the sport drives Baldwin's passion for his current racing projects.

Greg Baldwin also runs an agistment farm at Gre Gre, where he has hosted high-profile horses such as Melbourne Cup winner Prince Of Penzance, Palentino, and Humidor. He is a proud supporter of country racing from St Arnaud, having won country cups at St Arnaud, Stawell, Ararat, and Great Western.

Syndicate Ownership and Team Dynamics

Stparty is owned by a syndicate of approximately 28 owners from across country Victoria. Baldwin syndicated the horse to spread the financial commitment and to provide a social connection for people living in isolated farming communities. Many of the owners are long-time friends who value the opportunity to support a local breeding success.

The Preusker Racing team has managed the gelding's campaign across multiple states, taking him to Brisbane, Sydney, Wollongong, Launceston, Hobart, and Melbourne's premier tracks. Baldwin noted that any owner involved in racehorses dreams of competing at the highest level, and Steparty has provided the syndicate with that experience.

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Baldwin considers Steparty the most successful horse he has bred himself. He described the Artie Schiller gelding as highly athletic and distinct from his other progeny. The horse's confidence in the mounting yard, characterized by a strong self-assured demeanor, has endeared him to the team.

Preparation and Perth Campaign

As the team prepares for the November 21 race, Steparty has been settling into his new surroundings in Perth. The horse recently enjoyed a recreational trip to the beach alongside his strapper, Holly McKechnie, to acclimate to the Western Australian environment.

Baldwin's primary objective for race day is to ensure the horse arrives at the track in a happy and healthy state. He emphasized that Steparty looks exceptional and carries himself with the confidence required for a Group 1 contest.

A victory in the Railway Stakes would be a landmark achievement for Baldwin, marking his first Group 1 winner as a breeder. He expressed that taking a locally bred horse to win at the highest level would be the pinnacle of success for a country boy raising his own stock. The outcome of the race will be a definitive test of the gelding's class against international competition.