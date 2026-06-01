Vietjet to Launch Direct Singapore-Nha Trang Flights in December 2026

Vietjet announced the start of direct flights between Singapore and Nha Trang, Vietnam, from December 11, 2026, with four weekly return services, enhancing connectivity and tourism between the two regions.

Vietjet is set to begin direct flights between Singapore and Nha Trang , Vietnam , starting December 11, 2026. This new route will provide travelers with a more convenient way to reach the popular southern coastal resort city, eliminating the need for domestic transfers within Vietnam .

The budget airline will operate four return flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The airline stated that this direct service will open up easier access to Vietnam's south-central coast. Vietjet already operates flights from Singapore to several Vietnamese destinations including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc, totaling over 100 flights per week.

Dinh Viet Phuong, the carrier's first vice-chairman, emphasized that expanding the flight network allows Vietjet to serve as a bridge for growth between nations, promoting trade, investment, tourism, and cultural exchange. He noted that direct air links between high-potential Vietnamese destinations and major economic hubs like Singapore are developing new growth corridors for tourism, commerce, investment, and international connectivity.

Since launching its first Singapore-Vietnam route in 2014, Vietjet has transported over 3.8 million passengers on more than 22,000 flights between the two countries. The airline currently operates a fleet of 135 aircraft and has nearly 600 additional planes on order, including both wide-body and narrow-body models





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