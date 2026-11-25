Vietnam's Trade Ministry is urgently negotiating with the US to finalize a trade agreement following President Trump's Nov 25 announcement of new tariffs on fourteen trading partners, including Vietnam.

Vietnam’s Trade Ministry is actively coordinating with United States authorities to conclude a bilateral trade agreement as rapidly as possible. This urgent diplomatic push comes directly in response to the sudden announcement of new tariffs by US President Donald Trump on November 25. The Vietnamese government has identified the preservation of its export markets as an immediate priority to protect its economic stability.

Vietnam Responds To US Tariff Announcements

The United States President Donald Trump unveiled a new tariff structure targeting fourteen major trading partners on November 25. These proposed measures aim to address what Washington describes as excess industrial capacity and include Vietnam alongside China, Japan, and the European Union. The proposed maximum potential tariff rates range from twenty percent to forty percent, marking a significant escalation in trade tensions that has prompted an immediate response from Hanoi.

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USTR Investigation And Official Rebuttals

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade has officially committed to fully participating in the next stages of the US Trade Representative investigation process. The ministry stated it will register for, attend, and present views at public hearings while responding to all questions from US authorities. This engagement includes preparing and submitting detailed rebuttal comments on preliminary findings to counter what Vietnam describes as inaccurate submissions and allegations made by interested parties.

Record US Trade Deficit With Vietnam

The stakes for this negotiation are exceptionally high because the United States remains Vietnam’s single largest export market. Simultaneously, the US trade deficit with Vietnam stands as the largest trade deficit the United States maintains with any partner globally. This unique economic dynamic means that any new tariffs will have a disproportionately large impact on bilateral relations, raising the urgency for both Washington and Hanoi to find a mutually acceptable resolution before the new rates take full effect.

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Strategic Consultations With US Authorities

The Vietnamese Trade Ministry is engaging in direct consultations with relevant US authorities to ensure the investigation process reaches an appropriate conclusion. Government officials are working to clarify the economic contributions of Vietnam to the US market and demonstrate that the country does not engage in the practices of industrial overcapacity cited by the Trump administration. By presenting factual data and engaging constructively with the investigation, Vietnam hopes to mitigate the potential impact of the proposed tariffs on its garment and manufacturing sectors.

Next Steps In Trade Negotiations

The immediate next step involves Vietnam’s formal submission of rebuttals during the upcoming public hearing stages of the US Trade Representative’s review. The outcome of these hearings will likely determine whether the proposed twenty to forty percent tariffs are implemented or modified. Vietnamese officials remain committed to resolving the dispute through diplomatic channels and official trade mechanisms to prevent economic disruption for workers and businesses in Ho Chi Minh City and across the nation.