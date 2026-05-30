Vietnam Leader Affirms Neutral Stance, Prioritizes Dialogue with China

Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary and President To Lam emphasizes that good relations with China and the US are not contradictory, and that resolving South China Sea disputes through international law is mutually reinforcing with territorial sovereignty, as he boosts diplomatic engagement.

Vietnam 's top leader, Communist Party General Secretary and President To Lam , has reiterated the nation's unwavering stance on resolving territorial disputes through international law, while emphasizing that robust relations with neighboring giant China and the United States are crucial for regional peace and security.

In his first interview with an international media outlet since assuming his joint role, Lam declared that Vietnam does not pick sides between major powers. He argued that there is no contradiction in simultaneously seeking stronger ties with China and making progress on long-simmering disputes in the South China Sea, which Vietnam refers to as the East Sea.

According to Lam, maintaining good relations and open dialogue can resolve all disagreements, and safeguarding sovereignty and settling issues in the East Sea are mutually reinforcing, not mutually exclusive. He reiterated that Vietnam aims to resolve disputes based on international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

China's extensive claims in the South China Sea are deeply felt in Vietnam, which also asserts sovereignty over the Paracel Islands, currently occupied by China, and the entire Spratly archipelago. Other rival claimants include the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan. This strategic waterway has become an increasingly volatile flashpoint as naval deployments escalate.

Lam's remarks come as he swiftly elevates Vietnam's diplomatic profile, attempting to simultaneously strengthen ties with China, the United States, and other major powers while overseeing an ambitious high-growth economic agenda. He explained that Vietnam does not approach relations with major powers solely through a security prism, reflecting the country's long-standing flexible bamboo diplomacy. Good relations with major countries are essential to jointly address critical issues, he said.

This approach allows Vietnam to navigate complex geopolitical currents while maintaining its sovereignty and development priorities. Newly installed as both party chief and president, Lam has emerged as the most powerful Vietnamese leader in decades, enabling him to play a more prominent diplomatic role. Regional diplomats are closely monitoring his leadership as he crafts a more dynamic and flexible posture for a nation once seen as diplomatically cautious due to its collective leadership structure.

Some analysts observe that consolidating authority in one figure could tilt the one-party state toward greater authoritarianism while also expediting decision-making. Lam, 68, known for being quietly spoken but firm, hails from a career in Vietnam's internal security apparatus, a powerful but low-profile institution not traditionally known for producing diplomats. He served as Minister of Public Security, overseeing police and intelligence, before assuming the top party and state positions.

Lam spoke to Reuters shortly after delivering the keynote speech at Asia's largest defense meeting, the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, marking a first for a Vietnamese party chief. In that address, Lam identified three global crises: the erosion of international rules and law, a crisis of development models including slowing growth and climate change, and a crisis of trust among nations. He called for reinforcing international law, establishing inclusive and sustainable growth drivers, and promoting dialogue and transparency.

He urged the international community to work together to overcome these challenges, which he described as not inevitable realities that we are bound to accept. In the interview, Lam acknowledged that Vietnam's growth targets are ambitious and highly challenging but expressed determination to achieve them. The country aims to achieve developed high-income status by 2045, with a target of 10 percent GDP growth this year and double-digit rises in the coming years, driven by science, technology, and digital transformation.

He noted that when the target was first formulated, they had not yet encountered some of the current difficulties, but they remain optimistic by learning from other countries and anticipating challenges. When asked whether the impact of the Iran crisis and other headwinds might necessitate a revision of the goal, Lam asserted that the core targets remain within reach.

He stated firmly that there is no alternative path; failing to achieve this target would mean falling short of the broader development aspirations set for the country. Vietnam's leadership is committed to pursuing these goals despite global uncertainties, believing that the country's resilience and adaptability will see it through





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