Vietnam's parliament approved a revised land law allowing expropriation decisions before compensation plans are approved for special projects, aiming to accelerate infrastructure development. The law, effective July 1, 2027, includes safeguards and passed with 5 opposed votes.

Vietnam's parliament approved a revised land law on Saturday, November 21, 2026, to speed up expropriation for special projects, a move that could boost infrastructure development while reducing farmers' leverage against land seizures.

The law aims to ease delays to infrastructure and industrial projects, many of which have been stalled by complaints from residents and farmers that compensation for expropriated land was below market value. Under the revised law, authorities may issue land-expropriation decisions before compensation plans are approved, provided no resettlement is required and the plans have been publicly disclosed.

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National Assembly Deputies Approve Revised Land Law

This provision applies to nationally important projects, urgent public-investment projects, and cases where more than 75% of affected land users agree to the expropriation. Previously, compensation plans generally had to be approved before land could be expropriated. Among the 479 National Assembly deputies, five opposed the revised land law and eight did not cast a vote. The law will be implemented from July 1, 2027.

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From a technical standpoint, the provision appears designed to facilitate timely implementation of priority projects while retaining procedural safeguards, said Chris Luong, a partner at CNC Counsel, a law firm specialising in construction, infrastructure and real estate. The change could be particularly relevant for agricultural land, where expropriation is less likely to require households to relocate, rather than in cases involving residential property, Luong said.

Application of the law would still depend on the project type and the prescribed consent thresholds, he said. The revised law introduces additional safeguards for people whose land is expropriated, including stronger resettlement protections, livelihood support for up to three years, and expanded vocational training, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung told parliament on Saturday.

Lawmakers said the revised law would also introduce clearer criteria for land acquisitions and reform the way land is valued with more transparent, data-driven pricing methods. Land disputes have long been a sensitive issue in Vietnam, where negotiations over compensation often drag on for years and occasionally trigger protests in the tightly controlled country.

Land Disputes Trigger Protests and High Profile Cases

In Hanoi, some residents living along the Red River earlier this year hung banners and marched through their neighbourhood urging authorities to reconsider a proposed $28 billion redevelopment plan that could affect about 280,000 people. Another high-profile case involves a Trump Organization-backed golf project in northern Hung Yen province that includes farmland acquired from local residents. Lawmakers also passed a data security law expanding state oversight of sensitive data and cross-border data flows.

They approved changes to the criminal code that remove the death penalty for six offences, including drug trafficking and child rape. The land law's approval marks a significant shift in Vietnam's approach to land acquisition, aiming to balance development needs with procedural safeguards. The provision allowing expropriation before compensation approval is seen as a way to expedite priority projects, but critics worry it may weaken farmers' negotiating power.

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The government argues that the new safeguards, such as livelihood support and vocational training, will protect affected citizens. The law's implementation from July 1, 2027, will be closely watched as Vietnam seeks to boost infrastructure and industrial growth. This law is part of a broader legislative session where parliament also passed a data security law and amended the criminal code. The revised land law specifically targets delays that have hindered key projects, often due to disputes over compensation.

Expropriation Rules Aim To Streamline Priority Projects

With the new rules, authorities hope to streamline processes while maintaining transparency. The impact on agricultural land could be significant, as expropriation there may not require relocation.

However, the law's application will depend on project types and consent thresholds, ensuring that not all projects qualify for the expedited procedure. The passage of the law reflects Vietnam's ongoing efforts to modernize its legal framework and attract investment. The inclusion of livelihood support for up to three years and expanded vocational training aims to mitigate the negative effects of land expropriation.

The government's focus on data-driven pricing methods for land valuation is expected to make compensation more fair and transparent. As Vietnam continues to develop, the balance between rapid infrastructure growth and the rights of landowners will remain a critical issue. The new law is set to take effect in 2027, giving authorities time to prepare for its implementation.