Vietnam Police Bust Major Cat Meat Trafficking Ring, Seize Over 500 Cats

Vietnamese authorities have dismantled a large-scale cat meat crime ring in Ho Chi Minh City, rescuing more than 500 cats and arresting nine suspects. The operation, one of the largest of its kind, has highlighted the widespread issue of pet theft and the cat meat trade, prompting calls for stronger legal protections and a shift in public attitudes toward feline welfare.

Police in Vietnam have dismantled a significant cat meat trafficking operation, seizing over 500 cats in Ho Chi Minh City . The multiday operation, triggered by an investigation into a surge of pet theft s, led to the detention of nine suspects.

Authorities discovered 45 cages with around 400 live cats and four foam containers holding approximately 80 dead cats, plus an additional 21 live cats at another site. This is considered one of the country's largest cat welfare cases in recent years. The suspects confessed to trapping and collecting cats across southern Vietnam over the past three years, including in Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh, and An Giang.

More than 40 cats have been reunited with their owners, though several dozen have died due to the harsh conditions. Some rescued cats were pregnant, resulting in kittens being born in police custody. Animal welfare organizations, including Humane World for Animals and Vietnam Cat Welfare, are assisting with care and reunifications. The incident has raised public awareness about the scale of the cat meat trade, though consumption remains legal with permit requirements.

Some cities, like Hoi An, are working to ban the practice, and the government plans legal reforms to better protect pets. Vietnamese citizens, especially cat lovers, are expressing hope that this bust will spur change





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Cat Meat Trade Vietnam Animal Trafficking Pet Theft Ho Chi Minh City

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Vietnam Police Seize Over 500 Cats in Major Cat Meat Trafficking BustA large-scale police operation in Ho Chi Minh City resulted in the seizure of more than 500 cats from a meat trafficking ring. While dozens of cats were reunited with owners, around 100 died due to neglect. The case highlights the extensive cat meat trade in Vietnam and has prompted discussions about legal reforms to protect pets.

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