Vietnam Police Seize Over 500 Cats in Major Cat Meat Trafficking Bust

A large-scale police operation in Ho Chi Minh City resulted in the seizure of more than 500 cats from a meat trafficking ring. While dozens of cats were reunited with owners, around 100 died due to neglect. The case highlights the extensive cat meat trade in Vietnam and has prompted discussions about legal reforms to protect pets.

Police in Vietnam conducted a major operation against a cat meat trafficking ring , seizing more than 500 cats in Ho Chi Minh City . The raid, which took place in mid-June 2026, uncovered 45 cages holding approximately 400 live cats and four ice-filled foam containers with around 80 dead cats.

An additional 21 live cats were recovered at a separate location. This case is considered one of the largest cat welfare seizures in the country in recent years. The operation was launched following an investigation into a spike in pet thefts in the area. Nine individuals were detained.

The suspects confessed to trapping and collecting cats across southern Vietnam over the past three years, targeting Ho Chi Minh City as well as Tay Ninh and An Giang provinces. Animal welfare organizations reported that more than 40 of the rescued cats have been reunited with their owners.

However, around 100 cats died due to the harsh conditions in which they were kept. Karanvir Kukreja, who leads a campaign against dog and cat meat consumption for Humane World for Animals, described the bust as "a sobering reminder of the enormous scale of Vietnam's cat meat trade.

" Chris Gindelhumer from the nonprofit Vietnam Cat Welfare, which is aiding in the care of the surviving animals, noted the emotional toll on families searching for their missing pets. He witnessed many tears during the identification process, stating it was beautiful to see families reunite but heartbreaking for those who did not find their cats. The consumption of dog and cat meat remains legal in Vietnam, though vendors are required to have permits verifying the animals' origins.

Some cities, such as Hoi An, are collaborating with international animal welfare groups to curb the practice. In response to this incident and broader concerns, Vietnamese officials announced plans to rebuild parts of the legal system to enhance pet protection and owners' rights. An Pham, a master's student and cat enthusiast in Ho Chi Minh City, said the event shocked many people and raised awareness about stopping cat meat consumption





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Cat Meat Trade Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Animal Welfare Pet Theft Trafficking Ring Police Bust Cat Rescue Vietnam Cat Welfare Humane World For Animals

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