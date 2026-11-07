Vijaya Mohan Modernizes Rangoli With Digital Tech And AI

Singaporean artist Vijaya Mohan blends six decades of tradition with interactive digital installations and AI to keep rangoli relevant for younger generations.

Singapore an artist Vijaya Mohan is redefining the centuries-old tradition of rangoli by integrating modern technology and digital tools to engage a new generation of enthusiasts. On October 30, 2026, the 67-year-old master craftsman was observed creating intricate powder designs at her residence, demonstrating a technique honed over more than six decades. This blend of ancestral art and contemporary innovation aims to preserve the cultural significance of the craft while making it accessible to digitally savvy youth.

Merging Tradition With Digital Innovation

Vijaya Mohan utilizes technology to bridge the gap between traditional rangoli and the modern digital lifestyle of younger people. She previously collaborated with an electronics firm to design an interactive installation where visitors could step on musical pads to trigger colorful patterns projected onto ceilings. This project featured approximately 200 designs created by the artist and allowed participants to color patterns on their smartphones for overhead projection.

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The artist aims to introduce students to digital rangoli concepts first, using their existing interest in technology as a gateway to learn traditional methods. She intends to adapt her teaching approach to align with contemporary preferences, ensuring the art form remains relevant. By meeting young people on their digital turf, she hopes to inspire a lasting passion for the craft that extends beyond the traditional festival season.

Generational Collaboration And Creative Compromises

The integration of new ideas extends to family collaborations, as seen in recent work with her 15-year-old grandson, Pranav Bakshi. During their joint project, Vijaya Mohan initially attempted to correct his technique, noting he formed a pattern in the wrong direction. However, the grandson proposed an alternative approach that ultimately improved the overall design, leading to a creative compromise.

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This interaction highlights Vijaya Mohan's belief that preserving the art requires allowing room for innovation, even if it means departing from rigid traditional methods. She recognizes that strict adherence to old techniques may not resonate with younger audiences who are accustomed to dynamic and interactive experiences. By incorporating their input, she fosters a sense of ownership and engagement among the younger generation.

Honoring A Legacy Of World Records

Vijaya Mohan's deep expertise is backed by a historic achievement in 2003 when she created a 2,756 square foot rangoli at Whampoa Community Club. This massive artwork, roughly the size of three badminton courts, earned a Guinness World Record for the largest rangoli. Working alone for seven hours under intense heat, she arranged hundreds of kilograms of colored powder to complete the elaborate design.

Her portfolio also includes more than 50 entries in the Singapore Book of Records for various creative feats. These include the largest rangoli made with drinking straws and the biggest art display utilizing bananas. Her dedication to the art form began at age five in India, where she learned from her mother and competed with friends to create the largest roadside designs, a dream she realized in Singapore decades later.

Cultural Significance And Future Adaptations

Traditional rangoli designs serve as welcoming symbols at home entrances, representing warmth, joy, prosperity, and good fortune. Vijaya Mohan believes the vibrant colors and patterns immediately impact visitors' moods by activating the body's energy centers, known as chakras, and creating a positive atmosphere for divine blessings. She views artificial intelligence not as a threat but as another tool to expand the reach of the craft.

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To sustain the tradition in Singapore, Vijaya Mohan is adapting to local preferences for decorations that endure throughout the Deepavali season. She notes that traditional powder designs are easily washed away, prompting a shift toward more durable or interactive formats. By evolving the medium while preserving the core spiritual and aesthetic values, she ensures the art form survives and thrives in a changing cultural landscape.