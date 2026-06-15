Violent Erupts in Geneva Protest Ahead of G7 Summit

A protest against the G7 summit in Geneva turned violent as riot police used tear gas and water cannons against stone-throwing demonstrators. The march, attended by 20,000 people including Black Bloc militants, saw a car set on fire and bank windows smashed. While most participants were peaceful activists advocating for women's rights, Palestinian solidarity, and anti-capitalism, clashes occurred later in the day. Security is heightened for the summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, where leaders will discuss global conflicts and economic issues.

Riot police in Geneva, Switzerland, responded with tear gas and water cannons on Sunday, June 14, as a protest against the G7 summit turned violent.

The demonstration, organized by a coalition of activist groups, drew an estimated 20,000 participants, including approximately 600 individuals identified as Black Bloc militants. While the march began peacefully, with environmentalists, women's rights advocates, Palestinian solidarity supporters, and opponents of imperialism, fascism, and capitalism leading the front, clashes erupted later in the day. Protesters set a car ablaze, smashed windows at a bank, and threw objects at police.

Some individuals, dressed in black and wearing masks, were seen among the crowd, with two refusing to speak to journalists. The majority of marchers advocated for women's rights, carrying purple banners and signs decrying patriarchy and workplace inequality. Other signs expressed support for Palestinians and criticized former US President Donald Trump, often using strong language. Organizers provided a handbook with a security perimeter map and advice for detainment.

Swiss and French authorities have deployed thousands of police to secure the G7 summit, scheduled for June 15-17 in Evian-les-Bains, France. Leaders are set to discuss the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, Iran, global inequality, and critical minerals. Ahead of the summit, Geneva saw roads blocked, unauthorized gatherings banned, and businesses boarding up storefronts, recalling damage from a similar 2003 summit.

A flotilla of about 20 boats also gathered on Lake Geneva near Evian on Saturday with anti-G7 banners. Residents noted the extensive security measures and memories of past unrest. The G7 comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, with leaders from India, Kenya, and Ukraine expected to join. France has deployed over 13,000 police and gendarmerie officers for summit security.

Protesters focused on Trump's policies on tariffs, the Iran war, climate, and his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The summit occurs amid potential US-Iran negotiations to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz. Francoise Nyffeler, spokesperson for the NoG7 coalition, stated that the planet is in danger and the people of the world oppose G7 policies. The protest reflects ongoing activism against elite gatherings, highlighting broad opposition to the leaders' agendas





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G7 Summit Geneva Protest Riot Police Tear Gas Black Bloc Women's Rights Palestinian Solidarity Trump Protest Evian-Les-Bains Security Measures

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