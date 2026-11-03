Violette Dorange Faces Complaint After Route du Rhum Collision with Romain Pilliard

Violette Dorange risks a formal complaint after colliding with Romain Pilliard shortly after the start of the 13th Route du Rhum. Her IMOCA Initiatives-Coeur suffered major foil and hull damage, forcing her to abandon the transatlantic race and sail to Lorient for repairs.

Violette Dorange is facing the first major setback of her young sailing career after a collision with Romain Pilliard in the 13th Route du Rhum.

The 25-year-old sailor, who became the youngest competitor to finish the Vendee Globe in 2025, now risks a formal complaint from the race committee. The contact occurred on Sunday, shortly after the start from Saint-Malo, northwestern France. The race is a transatlantic crossing to Pointe-a-Pitre in Guadeloupe. Pilliard said he had already informed the race committee of his intention to lodge a complaint against Dorange's boat, Initiatives-Coeur.

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Pilliard Calls Dorange Mistake

He described the impact as violent and said Dorange had not adjusted her settings in time to avoid contact. Pilliard told French sports daily L'Equipe that he did not blame her personally. He said she is a great sailor and that he knows and likes her a lot, but called it a mistake. Dorange responded publicly, expressing disappointment and concern for her competitor.

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She said Romain had to make a manoeuvre that put Use It Again directly in front of Initiatives-Coeur's path. She said she did not have enough time to adjust her settings and avoid the collision. She added that the impact was violent and that in this condition it is impossible to cross the Atlantic. She called it a racing incident, the kind that sometimes happens.

She also said she was thinking of Romain and his team. Both boats headed to Roscoff to assess the damage. Dorange's Initiatives-Coeur IMOCA suffered issues affecting its foil and hull, leaving the monohull unseaworthy for the Atlantic crossing. Pilliard said in an Instagram video that he was still in the race but on standby due to major damage to his boat.

Team Lodges Complaint Against Pilliard

He said his boat was broken. The team confirmed Dorange will now sail back to her home port of Lorient to begin extensive repairs to the monohull. Ronan Deshayes, the technical director for the Initiatives-Coeur team, corroborated Dorange's account to L'Equipe. He confirmed that the team had also lodged a complaint against Pilliard's manoeuvre.

This creates a complex situation for race organizers, who must review statements from both skippers and their teams. The race committee will determine whether disciplinary action is appropriate or whether the incident is deemed a racing accident. Dorange joined the Initiatives-Coeur project last year. She spent her first season racing alongside Britain's Samantha Davies before transitioning to solo racing in 2026.

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She claimed two podium finishes during this year's IMOCA season. The collision marks a sudden and disappointing end to her participation in this year's Route du Rhum and poses significant challenges to her emerging status in the sport. The incident highlights the dangers inherent in offshore solo sailing, even at the start of a major race.

Committee Reviews Conflicting Accounts

The Route du Rhum has seen dramatic incidents over the years, but this collision stands out due to the high profile of the competitors involved. Dorange must now focus on repairing Initiatives-Coeur and preparing for future competitions. The sailing community will be watching closely to see how the race committee resolves the conflicting accounts provided by the two skippers.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the Route du Rhum proceeds as the broader sailing world continues to monitor the situation.