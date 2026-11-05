Visa to set up six global tech hubs in Singapore with 1,500 staff at Paya Lebar Green

Visa will establish six global capability hubs in Singapore and house about 1,500 staff at its new Paya Lebar Green centre to work on agentic AI, next-generation payments and trusted commerce. The investment follows Visa's July plan to cut 2,600 jobs worldwide.

Visa will set up six global technology hubs in Singapore, with a new centre at Paya Lebar Green bringing together about 1,500 staff, the American payments giant said on Nov 5.

The hubs will work on agentic artificial intelligence, next-generation payments and trusted commerce, as the global payments landscape evolves. It is unclear how many of the 1,500 roles are new jobs. Visa did not comment on the number of new roles when asked by The Straits Times. The technologies and solutions developed in Singapore will be deployed across Visa's global network, the firm said.

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Visa President Highlights AI Driven Commerce Innovation

We are entering an extraordinary period of commerce innovation, driven by AI, digital money and other emerging technologies, said Visa president for technology Rajat Taneja. Our expanded presence in Singapore will bring together great talent, deep expertise and trusted infrastructure to build new commerce experiences around the world, he added. Visa's new set-up will span three domains, starting with AI.

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It aims to apply the technology to use cases in payments and fintech and explore how AI agents can securely interact with merchants, consumers and payment networks. The second domain covers the next-generation payments ecosystem, including digital money and stablecoins, to support the evolution of new payment models. The third focuses on cybersecurity to strengthen resilience across increasingly complex digital ecosystems.

The Economic Development Board said the investment will create high-value jobs for Singaporeans and strengthen the city-state's role in financial innovation. Pee Beng Kong, executive vice-president of the Economic Development Board, said Visa's latest investment in six global capability hubs here will create new high-value jobs for Singaporeans. It will also bolster Singapore's role in developing innovative financial products and solutions in areas such as agentic commerce and quantum, he said.

Announcement Follows Global Workforce Reduction Effort

The announcement comes after Visa said in July that it would cut about 2,600 jobs, or 7 per cent of its global workforce, amid a push for efficiency and to reinvest in its highest potential opportunities.