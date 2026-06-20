vivo X300 FE Review: A More Affordable Camera Phone with Telephoto Extender

The vivo X300 FE is a more affordable camera phone that offers a telephoto-extender idea, making it a lower-cost entry point for consumers. The phone features a 50MP Zeiss Super Telephoto Camera, a 50MP Zeiss Main Camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, with the highlight telephoto camera using a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with 3x optical zoom and up to 100x enhanced zoom.

The vivo X300 FE is a more affordable camera phone that offers a telephoto-extender idea, making it a lower-cost entry point for consumers. While it is not as extreme as the X300 Ultra, the X300 FE is a compromise that vivo has made to make it work.

The phone features a 50MP Zeiss Super Telephoto Camera, a 50MP Zeiss Main Camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, with the highlight telephoto camera using a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with 3x optical zoom and up to 100x enhanced zoom. The phone also includes Stage Mode, designed for difficult lighting and distant performers, while Dual-View Stage Video lets users record both the stage and their own reaction.

Additionally, there are AI image tools such as image expansion, reflection erasing, object removal and creative portrait effects. The X300 FE is more 'everyday', weighing 191g and measuring 150.83 x 71.76 x 7.99 mm, as opposed to the X300 Ultra, which weighs 232g and measures 162.98 x 76.81 x 8.19 mm.

The X300 FE is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 platform and features a vapour-chamber cooling system, with a large 6,500mAh battery supported by fast 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The phone also features a 6.31-inch Zeiss Master Colour Display with LTPO adaptive refresh, 460 PPI, P3 wide colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and 5000-nit local peak brightness.

The X300 FE also gets IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, along with five years of OS upgrades and seven years of security maintenance. The OriginOS 6 adds cross-device features, including Vivo Office Kit for Windows, Mac, and iPad, One-Tap Transfer for iPhone, Private Space, and other system tools.

The X300 FE is a more accessible official way in Singapore to get into the new phone-and-telephoto-extender trend, with the Telephoto Extender Kit priced from $299, making it the most affordable option for consumers





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Vivo X300 FE Camera Phone Telephoto Extender Affordable Smartphone

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