London High Court trial begins for Vladimir Potanin as ex-wife Natalia seeks half his Nornickel shares. The £2.17 billion claim highlights risks of selling strategic Russian assets.

Vladimir Potanin is defending against a massive divorce claim filed by his ex-wife Natalia Potanina in a London High Court trial that commenced on Wednesday, November 18. The proceedings involve a demand for over £2 billion, which may force the Nornickel chief executive to liquidate a significant portion of his ownership in the global mining giant. Potanin holds roughly one-third of the company, which dominates global palladium and refined nickel production.

Details of the Financial Dispute

Natalia Potanina has capped her financial demand at 50% of her ex-husband's ultimate beneficial interest in Nornickel shares. She also seeks a portion of the dividends paid to Potanin since 2014 and a share of a high-end Russian property. Under English law, spouses are frequently entitled to an equal split of matrimonial assets, making London a frequent venue for high-stakes international divorce cases. Potanina has proposed an open settlement offer of £2.174 billion, which her legal team characterizes as approximately one-seventh of the £14 billion in total assets attributed to Potanin. Her lawyer, Charles Howard, also alleges that Potanin has attempted to move assets beyond her legal reach. In response, Potanin recently withdrew a £25 million settlement offer. His legal team argues that Natalia has already received approximately $80 million from Russian courts, a fact she disputes. Furthermore, his attorneys contend that international sanctions severely limit his ability to pay any additional award.

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Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

The core legal battle hinges on whether the current value of Nornickel shares constitutes post-separation effort. Potanin's lawyer, Edward Faulks, argued in court filings that the mining company's value represents substantial post-separation endeavor, meaning Natalia is not entitled to a share of that specific growth. Faulks also warned that paying the award would likely require selling shares in Nornickel, constituting the disposal of a major strategic asset in Russia. He stated that such a transaction would attract intense and likely opposing interest from both the UK and Russian governments. Natalia Potanina's lawyer countered that the vast sums sought reflect the couple's extraordinarily lavish lifestyle. Howard cited specific examples, including Potanin paying £1.7 million in 2006 to fly the late singer George Michael and his entourage to Russia for a one-hour performance. The dispute over asset disclosure is also central, with Natalia challenging the frankness of Potanin's financial declarations, which list his net assets at around £5.2 billion, despite Forbes valuing his personal wealth at nearly $30 billion.

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Impact on Nornickel and Strategic Assets

The potential sale of Nornickel shares carries significant implications for the Russian mining sector and international markets. Interros, Potanin's holding company, currently holds a 34.2% stake in the firm, according to LSEG data. This percentage reflects a transfer of nearly 3.5% of the stake to his charitable foundation in March. The original stake was acquired at a bargain price of approximately $170 million during Russia's loans for shares auctions in the mid-1990s. Any forced liquidation of a major portion of this stake would not only impact Potanin's personal liquidity but could also influence share prices and strategic control within one of the world's most critical commodity producers. The complexity of the situation is heightened by the geopolitical tensions surrounding Russian assets, with the UK and Russian governments likely to scrutinize any large-scale divestment closely. The court must balance English legal precedents regarding marital asset division against the practical and political realities of enforcing judgments against Russian oligarchs subject to international sanctions.

Trial Timeline and Procedural History

The path to this trial has been long and contentious, with the High Court originally rejecting Natalia Potanina's attempt to bring a claim in 2019. The case was later revived, and she was granted permission to proceed with her claim last year. Both parties are expected to provide direct evidence during the proceedings. Potanin will testify via videolink from Russia, given his current location. The trial is scheduled to conclude in early December. The outcome will set a significant precedent for how English courts handle high-value divorce cases involving complex, cross-border corporate structures and sanctioned individuals. The resolution will determine whether Potanin retains his strategic majority stake in Nornickel or is forced to dilute his ownership to satisfy the marital asset division. For now, the world's largest palladium producer remains under the scrutiny of London's judiciary, with its largest shareholder's personal fortunes and corporate control hanging in the balance.