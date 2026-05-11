Volcanic Rescue in Mamuya, North Maluku: Locals' Crucial Role

Mamuya, a small village in Indonesia's North Maluku, played a crucial role in the rescue efforts following the eruption of Mount Dukono. Locals' stamina, strength, and familiarity with the surroundings were instrumental in the rescue efforts.

MAMUYA , North Maluku : Just a few days ago, Mamuya - a small village in Indonesia's North Maluku - pulsed with the activity of 150 military and civilian rescuers.

For three days they shuttled between a command centre along Mamuya's main road and a base camp at the foot of, some 10km away, where three hikers including two Singaporeans had died following the volcano's eruption. But after the bodies of the three were evacuated from the slopes, the operation wound down and the makeshift command post has since returned to its original function as a Dukono volcanology observation office.

The senior officials who once frequented the site - issuing orders and holding press briefings - have returned to their offices hundreds of kilometres away in the cities of Ternate and Ambon. What remains for the locals who volunteered in the rescue effort are the memories of a weekend when this remote village stood at the centre of a crisis unfolding beneath one of Indonesia's most restless volcanoes.

"I have never seen bodies like that," 42-year-old Mamuya resident Jabir Abdul told CNA of seeing the remains of two of the victims. "I still get chills just talking about them. It was terrifying.





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