Volkswagen Records €5.8 Billion Loss Amid China Sales Collapse

Volkswagen reports historic losses as China market share plummets and domestic competitors dominate, forcing massive restructuring and job cuts across German auto giants.

Volkswagen posted a staggering €5.8 billion loss for the quarter ending in September, marking a severe financial downturn driven by collapsing sales in China. This result has triggered a historic restructuring plan that may eliminate up to 120,000 jobs globally by the end of the decade. The German automaker, once the dominant force in the world's largest car market, now faces an existential crisis as Chinese brands rapidly capture market share through superior electric vehicle technology.

China Market Dominance Shifts to Local Brands

The automotive landscape in China has undergone a violent and rapid pivot that caught German manufacturers completely off guard. Vehicle deliveries from the big three German automakers fell by approximately one-third between 2019 and 2025, totaling just 3.87 million units according to data compiled by AFP. In contrast, Chinese automakers expanded their domestic market share from 37.8% to a commanding 65.3%, as reported by the China Passenger Car Association. This statistical reversal highlights how quickly Chinese firms have eclipsed legacy European brands in the country where they were once considered untouchable leaders.

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Legacy Firms Struggle With EV Transition

German carmakers' inability to adapt to the electric vehicle era has been a primary driver of their decline, exacerbated by a cultural overconfidence that proved fatal. Tu Le from Sino Auto Insights described the situation as a swiftness and violence of pivot that no one was prepared for, noting the abrupt nature of the fall. A former Mercedes-Benz strategy expert who consulted for BMW stated that German executives operated from a place of elitism, believing their engineering superiority in internal combustion engines made them immune to competition. This disbelief in the capabilities of rivals like BYD and Xpeng meant that when the market demanded digital innovation, German firms arrived with analog solutions that were quickly deemed obsolete.

Combustion Engine Strength Becomes a Liability

Volkswagen remains the number-one seller of petrol and diesel vehicles in China, but this stronghold is rapidly becoming a wasting asset. New energy vehicles accounted for a record 67.8% of all sales in October, according to the China Passenger Car Association, leaving traditional combustion engines trailing significantly. Ingo Speich of Deka Investment, which holds shares in German automakers, compared the situation to Nokia after Apple invented the iPhone, noting that consumer perception had permanently shifted. People now associate German brands exclusively with petrol technology rather than electric innovation, a stigma that is difficult to overcome even as companies attempt to rebrand their technological capabilities.

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Strategic Overhaul and Future Manufacturing Plans

To survive in this hostile environment, German manufacturers are fundamentally restructuring their operations to integrate Chinese engineering into global products. BMW and Volkswagen have announced intentions to design and export vehicles from China to other parts of the Asia-Pacific region, effectively treating China as a central hub for innovation rather than just a sales market. Volkswagen plans to manufacture the electric motor for its ID. Every1 model, slated for a 2027 European launch, within China. This strategy aims to leverage local supply chains and technological advancements to compete with domestic players like BYD, which began as a battery manufacturer before becoming a car giant.

Executive Commitment to Restructuring and Stability

Volkswagen Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume explicitly stated that the company intends to operate as a Chinese player, capable of replicating the agility and innovation of local rivals. He emphasized that the firm could do the same things as Chinese companies do, signaling a complete strategic shift away from traditional hierarchical models. Similarly, Mercedes-Benz Chief Executive Officer Ola Kaellenius declared in October that abandoning the Chinese market was not an option. Instead, the company is overhauling its China strategy to remain relevant in what Kaellenius described as the world's toughest but largest market, accepting that significant changes are necessary to stay afloat.