Voters Reject Data Center Restrictions in Harwood Amid National Backlash

Harwood residents voted against slowing data center growth, contrasting sharply with national trends where voters approved restrictions due to utility and transparency concerns.

In the Nov 3 elections, the town of Harwood, North Dakota, stood as a distinct outlier in a nationwide wave of voter frustration with artificial intelligence infrastructure. While local officials and business leaders campaigned heavily against a proposed restriction, approximately three-fourths of the town's voters rejected a measure aimed at slowing the construction of large data centers. This outcome contrasted sharply with results in nearly all other US municipalities where similar ballot measures faced the public, highlighting a unique dynamic in this small community located outside Fargo along the Minnesota border.

Harwood Residents Reject Development Limits

The ballot initiative in Harwood was designed to place additional constraints on industrial developments, specifically targeting large-scale projects like the one planned by Applied Digital. Despite the efforts of grassroots activists, the proposal failed decisively in a town of roughly 800 residents, where about 430 individuals participated in the vote. The defeat of this measure signals that local economic development interests significantly outweighed the anti-development sentiment seen elsewhere in the country during this election cycle.

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Applied Digital and Oracle Project Details

At the heart of the controversy was a massive project by Applied Digital, which plans to build a data center on a 364-hectare campus with Oracle designated as the ultimate customer. The facility is scheduled to reach full capacity in 2027, with potential for further expansion on the site. Construction began less than a month after residents in Harwood became aware of the project in September 2025, a timeline that critics argued was too rapid for adequate community engagement or impact assessment.

Official Opposition and Strategic Voting

The campaign against the measure was led by key local figures who argued that blocking the project would harm the city's financial future. Michael Swartz, who led the Voices of Harwood group to gather the necessary 91 signatures for the ballot, noted that the town's mayor and the local chamber of commerce vigorously urged voters to reject the proposal. They warned that passing the measure could have prompted Applied Digital to de-annex its project from Harwood, potentially imperiling the city's future tax revenue and creating barriers for other businesses attempting to expand in the area.

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National Backlash and Utility Cost Fears

While Harwood voted to allow the project, the broader national landscape tells a different story regarding public sentiment toward artificial intelligence infrastructure. An analysis by Redbud Consulting identified at least 45 ballot measures at the municipal level focused on data center development across the United States during the Nov 3 election. Nearly all of these measures had either passed or were poised to win approval as of Nov 4, reflecting a growing voter anger over the potential for these facilities to drive up local utility bills and the perceived lack of transparency in their planning.

Political Reactions and Future Regulations

The electoral results have already triggered political responses at the state and national levels, with Democrats winning key gubernatorial races in several states. In Texas, governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has called for an immediate moratorium on data center projects until more thorough regulation is developed. Meanwhile, a Quinnipiac University poll from September revealed that 72% of voters would oppose a new data center in their community, underscoring the high-stakes nature of the issue as developers face a worst-case scenario of potential new restrictions nationwide.

Community Dynamics and Future Outlook

The conflict in Harwood escalated into a year-long tit-for-tat battle between supporters and opponents, with both sides distributing mailers to influence the vote. Mayor Blake Hankey defended the data center as a vital source of tax revenue, while the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce warned that passing the initiative would result in higher taxes and increased bureaucracy at city hall. Applied Digital had initially considered building in Fargo but shifted to the smaller town of Harwood after facing higher building and franchise fees, a decision that intensified local tensions and scrutiny.