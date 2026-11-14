Eurovision Holds First Asia Edition in Bangkok With 11 Countries

Eurovision launched its first Asia edition in Bangkok on Nov 14, 2026, with performers from 11 countries competing. The event faces challenges including weak ticket sales and the absence of major markets like India, Japan, and China.

BANGKOK - Eurovision held its first Asia edition in Bangkok on Nov 14, 2026, with performers from 11 countries competing for the first Asia crown.

The contest featured Bangladeshi beatboxing, Vietnamese pop, and a love song by a Mongolian economist. Fans sporting flags and bright outfits gathered at the concert hall in the Thai capital. Malaysian mega-fan Fauzan, 37, was one of the first in the queue. He wore a blue corset over a white trouser suit in honour of Malaysia's entry Aina Abdul, who performed her song Bluest Sky in similar colours.

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Fans Celebrate Diversity And LGBTQ Rights

I'm very pleased it's come to Asia. We've been waiting so long! said Fauzan, who declined to give his family name for privacy reasons. He cited Eurovision's advocacy of LGBTQ rights as one reason he loves the contest, saying the 2014 victory of Austrian bearded drag queen Conchita Wurst was a turning point. It was something new in the acceptance of LGBTQ.

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It was an eye-opener, he said. Performers from 11 countries including Laos, the Philippines, and South Korea are battling it out. The contestants are largely stars in their own countries, from Malaysia's Aina to Vietnamese pop star Toc Tien. Some have less typical backgrounds.

Mongolian singer Beck has a day job as an economist who advises the deputy prime minister. It's very important for me to show up, to show respect to our ancestors on this big stage, he told AFP, wearing an orange-and-gold traditional outfit he described as a suit of a warrior. Carmelle from the Philippines will sing about female empowerment. Bryan Adams fan Pratik Himal Rai will perform a rock song with masked dancers for Nepal.

Eurovision Launches In Asia Amid Global Decline

South Korea and Thailand have sent pop stars. Eurovision is the world's biggest televised live music event, drawing 131 million viewers in 2026. Over the past 70 years, it has helped launch the careers of artists such as ABBA and Celine Dion. It is a cultural phenomenon in Europe, but the big question is whether it takes off in Asia, the world's most populous region with more than enough music shows of its own.

Votes are gathered by participating country - half from a jury and half from viewers - and no nation can vote for itself. This means ballots are often cast based on national relationships. In Europe, this sometimes reflects diplomatic tensions, although there is little sign of that so far in Asia. Executive producer Assaf Blecher said the edition was a little bit more innocent.

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The expansion comes as Eurovision marks its 70th birthday under a cloud. Viewing figures for 2026 are down 35 million on-year after a boycott by five countries over Israel's participation. Organisers brush off any link between this controversy and the Asia show, noting the contest has been trying to expand for years. There was a US version in 2022, but it fell flat.

Brand Building Takes Time In Asian Markets

India, Japan, and China are notable by their absence in the contest, while Bangkok seemed underwhelmed, with tickets still available just hours before showtime. But Martin Green, director of the European Broadcasting Union, which organises Eurovision, said it could take two, three, five years to establish the brand. Eurovision number one was basically with seven singers doing two songs each with a pot plant and a microphone, he told reporters, saying the show was profoundly not the case.

The show will be broadcast on commercial television in the participating countries and on YouTube, beginning at 1330 GMT with results due around 1600 GMT.