Wales defeat Japan 40-10 at Twickenham on November 28, 2026, with Josh Adams scoring two tries to secure ninth place in the Nations Championship.

Josh Adams scored two tries as Wales concluded their Nations Championship campaign with a decisive 40-10 victory over Japan at Twickenham on Saturday, November 28, 2026. The win allowed Wales to secure ninth place in the tournament standings, capping a positive autumn series that included running Australia close and ending a 73-year wait for a victory over the All Blacks.

Adams finished with 29 tries for his country, leveraging Wales' backline pace to cross the try line six times in total. The result marked a significant departure from the tight contests seen in the previous four meetings between the sides over the past 16 months, as Wales demonstrated a ruthless efficiency that Japan could not match.

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Wales Dominates Early Scoring

Wales established a commanding lead within the opening quarter, going three tries to the good before the 15-minute mark. Josh Adams crossed twice in rapid succession, with full back Blair Murray streaking clear to score in between the wing's efforts, effectively stifling Japan's early momentum.

Ospreys scrumhalf Reuben Morgan-Williams, making his first test start, further extended the Welsh advantage by finding a gap to slide over for the fourth try before the halftime break. The visitors struggled to convert possession into points, frustrated by two Television Match Official decisions that ruled out potential touchdowns for Elliot Mee and Ben Gunter.

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Eddie Jones Strategy Fails

Japan coach Eddie Jones faced criticism for his decision to make nine changes to his side, a move that ultimately backfired against a disciplined Welsh defense. Despite enjoying the majority of possession, the Brave Blossoms were picked off repeatedly by Wales, who capitalized on defensive errors to maintain their substantial lead.

The contest was effectively over by the second half, with Wales rolling a 51st-minute lineout maul over for a try by replacement Jac Morgan. Morgan then added his second try shortly after, further demoralizing the Japanese squad which had already begun to show signs of fatigue and frustration.

Japan Late Resistance Falls Short

Japan finally broke their duck with 11 minutes remaining in the match when replacement Shinya Komura dived over for a well-received try. Halatoa Vailea added a second consolation score, but it was too little, too late as Wales prevailed at a canter to complete the rout.

The victory served as a fitting end to a successful autumn campaign for Wales, who also beat Japan twice earlier in the series. The team's ability to execute under pressure and capitalize on opportunities highlighted their growth and resilience, setting a positive tone for future international competitions.