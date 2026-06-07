Wall of Nametags at South Korean Park Honors Adoptees' Search for Birth Mothers

Dozens of Korean adoptees gathered at Omma Poom Park in Paju to place ceramic nametags on a wall, hoping birth mothers might still be looking for them. The wall, with over 900 tags, testifies to decades of mass child-parent separations and the ongoing search for identity.

A wall of nametags at a South Korea n park testifies to adoptees' longing for their birth mothers . Korean adoptees from North America and Europe gathered recently in Paju, near the North Korean border, to leave their names on a wall at a former U.S. military base, hoping that after decades, a birth mother might still be searching for them.

Misted in rain, they fastened ceramic nametags onto mesh covering a cobblestone wall at Omma Poom Park, meaning mother's embrace. More than 900 tags, suspended like unmailed letters, form a quiet monument to years of mass child-parent separations that have created what is likely the world's largest diaspora of adoptees.

Nicole Rieth, adopted to Michigan when she was four months old in January 1989, said that there are so many tiles that hang, yet that is merely a small fraction of adoptees that exist. She added that connecting with her birth mother is not about gleaning specific information or even necessarily seeking a relationship; she has always wanted to know who she looked like because she has never had that before.

Each nametag, hand-painted by an artist, carries the adoptee's name, birth year, and birthplace. Colours mark the decade of adoption, with most being red and sky blue for the 1970s and 1980s, when foreign adoptions peaked. White tags are for adoptees who died without reunions. One laminated note fluttered among the tags, left by anonymous parents searching for a child named Bora





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Korean Adoptees Birth Mothers Omma Poom Park Adoption Diaspora South Korea

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