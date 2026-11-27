Wall Street indexes surged on Nov 27, recovering from a steep selloff. AI shares and chipmakers led the rally as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Wall Street's main stock indexes closed higher on Nov 27, delivering significant weekly gains as market participants returned from the Thanksgiving holiday and aggressively bought into AI-linked shares that had suffered recent declines. The New York Stock Exchange and broader US equity markets witnessed a sharp reversal from the volatility that characterized the previous week, with traders flocking to technology stocks that had been battered by fears over high borrowing costs and uncertain returns on artificial intelligence investments.

Major Index Gains and Market Mechanics

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 591.99 points, or 1.18%, to close at 50,774.94, while the S&P 500 gained 114.71 points, or 1.60%, to reach 7,297.49. The Nasdaq Composite led the major averages with a gain of 543.70 points, or 2.31%, finishing at 24,129.50. These daily moves were part of a broader weekly trend where the S&P 500 gained 5.6%, the Nasdaq rose 6.68%, and the Dow climbed 5.46%, marking the S&P 500's biggest weekly gain since April 2025.

Also read S&P 500 and Nasdaq Fall on Tech Selloff, Dow Rises Before Thanksgiving

AI Stocks and Chipmakers Lead Rebound

Technology and semiconductor companies anchored the rally, with chipmakers recovering ground after a brutal month of selling. Micron and Marvell gained 7.6% and 7.3% respectively, pulling the broader chip gauge up by 4.7%. Nvidia, after remaining weak for most of the session, ended 0.8% higher. AI beneficiaries including data-storage firm Sandisk surged almost 16%, while optical-products maker Lumentum and server maker Dell also gained sharply. AI hyperscalers such as Amazon.com, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Oracle posted notable gains, reflecting a broad-based recovery in the tech sector.

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Investor Sentiment and Analyst Perspectives

Market experts attributed the rebound to oversold conditions and positioning adjustments. Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group, stated that the market was so oversold that a bounce was inevitable. Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, noted that so much fast money has deleveraged out of tech that the momentum could persist next week as managers are forced to chase positions back in. This sentiment was echoed by the strong volume, with advancing issues outnumbering decliners by a 3.25-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.24-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Macroeconomic Factors and Future Outlook

Despite the positive weekly performance, the gains have done little to erase November's losses, leaving the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on track for their worst November since 2008. Investors are pricing in a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December after data showed the US economy grew faster than estimated in the third quarter and inflation accelerated in October. Concerns over tougher AI regulation following the Democrats' US midterm election victory and expectations that monetary policy will remain restrictive continue to pressure the market. Tesla surged 5% amid the tech rally, while Vertex Pharmaceuticals slid 5.2% after the US Food and Drug Administration extended its review of the company's kidney-disease drug by up to three months.