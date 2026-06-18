Wall Street Rebounds as Markets Digest Fed Signals and US-Iran De-Escalation

U.S. equities recovered on June 18 after a Fed-induced slump, with the S&P 500 up 1.1%. The rebound followed the Federal Reserve's updated outlook showing higher inflation and a projected 2026 rate hike. Oil prices fluctuated after a U.S.-Iran agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while Asian markets rallied on AI-driven chip gains. Notable movers included Accenture and SpaceX.

Wall Street stocks rallied on Thursday, June 18, rebounding from the previous day's selloff that was triggered by hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve . The S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent, while the Dow and Nasdaq also rose.

The market bounce was driven by bargain hunting after the Fed, under new Chair Kevin Warsh, raised its inflation forecast and signaled a potential rate hike in 2026. Analysts noted that the pullback provided an entry point for bullish investors.

Meanwhile, the US dollar continued to strengthen based on the Fed outlook. Oil prices were mixed following a US-Iran agreement to end military operations and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, though questions lingered about the pace of tanker deliveries. Three Saudi oil tankers transited the strait, and an LNG vessel became the first French carrier to do so since the conflict began.

In other markets, London's FTSE 100 slipped one percent as the Bank of England was expected to hold rates. Seoul's Kospi surged over two percent, surpassing 9,000 for the first time, fueled by gains in chip makers Samsung and SK Hynix amid the AI boom. Accenture dropped 16.3 percent after missing revenue estimates, citing impacts from the Middle East war. SpaceX fell 3.6 percent for a second day after its record IPO debut.

Singapore welcomed the US-Iran deal, which sets a 60-day period for broader talks including the Iranian nuclear program





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Wall Street Federal Reserve US-Iran Deal Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices S&P 500 AI Chip Stocks Interest Rates Inflation Kevin Warsh

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