Wall Street Rises on SpaceX IPO Debut and Hopes for US-Iran Deal

U.S. stock markets closed higher on June 12, driven by a strong debut from SpaceX's IPO and growing optimism over a potential U.S.-Iran agreement. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, while oil prices fell below $90 per barrel. Analysts caution about valuation risks but note increased confidence in upcoming tech IPOs.

Wall Street pushed higher on Friday, June 12, as SpaceX enjoyed a buoyant market debut following the largest ever initial public offering, while oil prices slid on hopes of an agreement to end the Middle East war.

The aerospace company finished up 19 percent, rendering Elon Musk's company with an overall valuation above US$2 trillion. Briefing.com characterized the start as impressive but said it didn't necessarily portend further gains. The focus now shifts to whether SpaceX can hang onto these opening gains once the initial scarcity premium, institutional allocation scramble, and retail enthusiasm begin to settle. The caution is valuation and execution risk.

Major US stock indices veered intermittently into the red during the session, but finished positive. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent. Besides SpaceX, markets fixated on the mysterious state of play in negotiations between Washington and Tehran over a potential deal. Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, wrote in a social media post that the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer, but pending its finalization, the media should refrain from speculation about its content.

In contrast, US President Donald Trump called the Iranians very dishonourable people in the most recent talks, pivoting from earlier remarks suggesting a deal was all but complete. In any case, oil prices continued a retreat, with both Brent and West Texas Intermediate finishing below US$90 a barrel.

The market is holding out hope that we're going to get some type of extended ceasefire between the US and Iran, said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare, who added that SpaceX's strong debut raised confidence about other large IPOs expected from OpenAI and Anthropic. Investors were in a buoyant mood as hopes of a peace deal between the US and Iran were revived, having seemingly dropped off the table earlier in the week, said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell.

Whether momentum can be sustained depends on positive noises about a resolution translating into something more solid in the coming days. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed up almost three percent on Friday, while Seoul's chip-heavy Kospi gave back earlier gains to end the day more than four percent higher





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