The Federal Reserve raised its inflation forecast and projected an interest rate hike by year-end, causing Wall Street stocks to finish decisively lower while the dollar rallied. Newly-installed Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh announced plans to review Fed monetary policy protocols, citing a three-year high in US inflation and energy prices surging due to US President Donald Trump's war on Iran.

Wall Street stocks finished decisively lower Wednesday while the dollar rallied after the Federal Reserve raised its inflation forecast and projected an interest rate hike by year-end.

Newly-installed Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh announced plans to broadly review Fed monetary policy protocols with an eye towards updating the institution. The move comes as US inflation came in at a three-year high in April, with energy prices surging due to US President Donald Trump's war on Iran. The knock-on effects on various sectors in the world's largest economy have been significant, with Trump lambasting former Fed chair Jerome Powell over his reluctance to cut interest rates.

Warsh's appointment has coincided with a jump in prices, with US inflation coming in at a three-year high in April. The central bank raised year-end PCE inflation expectations to 3.6 per cent from 2.7 per cent in March, with Fed policy makers expecting one interest rate hike by the end of 2026. The statement was accompanied by projections signaling that Fed policy makers expect one interest rate hike by the end of 2026.

Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management described the chart showing the projections as more hawkish than expected, noting that Warsh's press conference was dominated by questions about inflation with much less focus on the Fed's other mandate of achieving full employment. The meeting's tone reflects that employment is not a concern at the moment, while inflation is, said Angelo Kourkafas from Edward Jones.

The bar for rate hikes, which was thought to be very high, is not as high anymore. Futures markets showed a significant shift in bets towards interest rate hikes, with more than 60 per cent eyeing higher interest rates at the Fed's September meeting compared with less than 30 per cent prior to Wednesday's decision. The dollar, meanwhile, advanced against the euro and other major currencies, while yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds pushed higher.

Earlier, oil prices finished modestly higher as markets anticipated the signing of a peace accord between Washington and Tehran expected to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, under which officials said Tehran would agree to dilute its enriched uranium stockpile under UN supervision, which one official described as a major, major win. Iran has repeatedly insisted, including on Wednesday, that nuclear issues would only be discussed in subsequent talks after the initial deal is signed.

Oil industry experts and shipping companies have warned that it will take time to restore normal operations after the waterway's near shutdown. Investors also want clarity concerning the Strait of Hormuz, and if shipping will be forced to pay a fee to Tehran, ostensibly for an escort to ensure a safe transit, said market analyst David Morrison at Trade Nation.

Crude inventories held by OECD member countries fell in May to the lowest level since 1990 as governments drew down stocks to offset the blockage of Gulf crude shipments during the Middle East war, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday





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