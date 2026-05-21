Wall Street stocks finish mostly higher after choppy day, with hopes for Iran-US deal, oil price reversal

On May 21, US benchmark futures contracts finished down about two percent, with technology stocks in Asia enjoying strong gains after a record quarterly revenue of $81.6 billion from chip giant Nvidia. Meanwhile, Fathi... [truncated]...

Wall Street stocks finished mostly higher Thursday (May 21), with some analysts crediting the market's resilience in the face of increased uncertainty surrounding the Iran -US relationship.

Benchmark oil prices initially ascended but reversed course and finished down about two percent. Highlighting the importance of the potential easing of tensions between the two countries, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope for progress on ending the war with Iran.

Meanwhile, technology stocks in Asia had strong gains following Nvidia's record quarterly revenue and Elon Musk's filing for a public sale of SpaceX shares. European trading, however, was largely negative, with both Nvidia and Walmart stocks underperforming. Oil prices ascended for the first part of the day before reversing course and finishing down about two percent. Despite a record quarterly revenue and hopes for progress on ending the war with Iran, both Nvidia and Walmart stocks experienced negative movements





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wall Street Stocks Finished Mostly Higher Analyst Market Shows Muscles Resilient Oil Prices Ascent Benchmark Futures Contracts Reversed Course Finished Down Two Percent International Energy Agency Chief Fatih Birol Warned World Entering Red Zone Oil Supplies Markets Welcome Signs Agreement Iran Washington US Secretary State Marco Rubio Hope Progress Ending War Iran Nvidia Chartroom Analyst Forecast S&P 500 Peter Cardillo Spartan Capital Securities Antony Matesic New York Stock Exchange Trade Silicon Valley Demand Artificial Intelligence Hardware Ai Revolution Ali Brooks Kathleen Kathleen Research Director XTB Openai Skyrocketing Share Sales Skypeaquifinamos

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US President Trump's Comments on Iran-US Tensions and Oil PricesOil prices eased after US President Donald Trump's reassertion that the war with Iran will end 'very quickly', despite concerns about the outcome of peace talks and continued disruptions to Middle East supply from the conflict. Brent crude oil futures fell 45 cents to US$110.83 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 27 cents to $103.88.

Read more »

Rubio heads to a Nato meeting as European angst over Trump reliability, US troops, Iran growsWASHINGTON — Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel this week to a Nato foreign ministers meeting in Sweden, where US plans to reduce troop levels in Europe coupled with President Donald Trump's often inconsistent stance on the alliance have created concern while the world grapples with the fallout from the Iran war and rising energy prices.

Read more »

Iran and Israel: A Changing War Landscape in the Middle EastThe text explores the current state of the war between Iran and Israel, focusing on the recent Iranian threats of spreading war beyond the Middle East, the stalled peace talks, escalating attacks on shipping and Gulf states, and the easing of Iran's blockade for friendly nations. It also mentions the rising oil prices and the shifting stance of the US government towards the conflict.

Read more »

Ukraine ally Britain eases new sanctions on Russian oil as fuel prices surge over Iran warLONDON — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Wednesday (May 20) that Britain's support for Ukraine remains steadfast, despite the UK delaying some new sanctions on Russian oil because of a cost-of-living squeeze triggered by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »