US stocks climbed over the week, while oil prices declined substantially, spurred by the fragile truce between the United States and Iran. However, the rise in US inflation added to the market's uncertainties, creating a cautious investment environment.

Ed Curran works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Apr 7, 2026. (Photo: AP/Seth Wenig) Add CNA as a trusted source to help Google better understand and surface our content in search results. NEW YORK: Wall Street experienced a week of significant volatility, with stocks showing a positive trend overall while oil prices experienced a considerable downturn.

The week's trading was heavily influenced by developments in the ongoing US-Iran geopolitical situation, specifically the fragile truce that emerged between the two nations, sparking shifts in investor sentiment and impacting various market sectors. Despite the mixed closing on Friday, the broader picture for the week painted a picture of growth in key US market indicators reflecting a cautious but optimistic outlook among investors navigating the complex global landscape. The market dynamics were shaped by a combination of factors, including the uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran ceasefire and its implications for global oil supplies, along with the rising inflationary pressures within the United States, adding layers of complexity to the financial markets. The financial markets reflected a nuanced response to these converging factors. The Dow Jones shed 0.6 per cent, the Nasdaq gained 0.4 per cent, and the broader S&P 500 index was flat, slipping 0.1 per cent. \The overarching trend for the week was defined by substantial gains across the major US indices. All three major US indices advanced by more than three per cent, underscoring a generally positive momentum. This overall upward trajectory was tempered by the specific performance on Friday, which saw a mixed close for the New York Stock Exchange. The divergence in performance on the final trading day of the week highlighted the careful approach adopted by investors as they assessed the implications of the US-Iran ceasefire and its lasting consequences. The energy market experienced a significant price correction, with oil prices retreating notably. For the week, oil prices tumbled by approximately 13 per cent, reflecting a rapid adjustment in response to the ceasefire and expectations around the reopening of strategic waterways. This development was closely monitored by market participants who were trying to anticipate its future impact on supply chains and global trade. The cautious sentiment was further reinforced by expectations around the US-Iran ceasefire talks and its potential impact on the resumption of ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passageway for global oil supplies. The market's reaction was carefully noted by financial analysts. 'Markets are trading on a cautious tone ahead of the US-Iran ceasefire talks,' Elias Haddad of Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH) said in a note. \The macroeconomic environment was further complicated by the release of US inflation data, which revealed a sharp increase in March. Government data showed that prices rose 3.3 per cent from a year earlier, indicating persistent inflationary pressures, primarily driven by higher energy prices. This inflationary trend put additional stress on American consumers, compounding the existing challenges. The rise in inflation added a layer of uncertainty for the US economy and reinforced concerns about the sustainability of the recent market gains. Moreover, the US President Donald Trump voiced his displeasure at Iran's handling of the strategic strait, which was meant to be reopened following the truce. This added another layer of complexity to the global landscape. Carsten Fritsch of Commerzbank provided additional context on the matter. 'The key issue for the oil market is whether ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will resume,' Fritsch said in a note. 'So far, there are no signs of this happening.' The confluence of these factors – the geopolitical developments surrounding the US-Iran truce, the volatility in the oil market, and the rising inflation – created a complex and dynamic environment for investors. The market's response, characterized by both positive gains and a cautious approach, highlighted the sensitivity of the financial markets to global events and the continued uncertainty that defines the present economic landscape





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