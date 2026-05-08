Wanna One Members Emotional Reunion with Retired Kuanlin in New Variety Show

Members of the K-pop group Wanna One were moved to tears during their reunion with former bandmate Kuanlin in a recent episode of their variety show. Kuanlin shared updates about his new life in China, including his work in film production and his improved Korean skills. The emotional reunion highlighted the deep bond between the members and their shared memories.

Members of the popular K-pop group Wanna One were visibly emotional during their reunion with former bandmate Kuanlin in a recent episode of their variety show , Wanna One Go: Back to Base.

The show, which aired on May 5, captured the heartfelt reunion between Kuanlin and his former groupmate Sungwoon at Beijing Airport, where they shared updates about their lives since the group's disbandment in December 2018. Kuanlin, who left the K-pop industry and moved to China, revealed that he is now working in a film production company, learning scriptwriting, and working on short film projects.

He shared that he is content with his current life, stating, I'm really just a salaryman now. It's reassuring. His candidness about his new career path and personal growth moved his former bandmates, who were visibly touched by his words. Kuanlin also shared that he has improved his Korean skills, attributing it to his lingering affection for the country and the memories of his time with Wanna One.

He recounted the challenges he faced when he first moved to Beijing, including cooking Korean food for himself due to the lack of friends and family around him. This revelation brought some of the members to tears, with Jisung remarking, That's so heartbreaking. The emotional reunion continued as Kuanlin revealed a tattoo on his arm with the number 807, symbolizing Wanna One's debut date.

He explained that August 7 holds a special place in his heart as it represents the day they achieved great success together. The other members, watching the footage, were deeply moved, with some appearing close to tears. In a separate segment, Kuanlin was shown a video letter from the Wanna One members, expressing their love and longing for him.

Seongwu and Minhyun emphasized the importance of the group being together, stating that the name WannaOne and the synergy and power they have is when we're all together. Kuanlin, reflecting on the messages, expressed his gratitude and admitted that he misses his former bandmates.

However, he also shared his hesitation about appearing on TV, stating that since I've retired and made up my mind to pursue this path, appearing on TV is a bit of a burden for me. This honest confession brought the members to tears, with Jihoon even having to walk away to collect his emotions. The episode ended with a tearful goodbye between Sungwoon and Kuanlin at the airport, where they embraced and shared a heartfelt farewell.

Sungwoon, finding it hard to leave, kept looking back and waving at his junior. Apart from Kuanlin, group member Kang Daniel was also absent from the reunion due to his military service, which he began in February





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K-Pop Wanna One Kuanlin Reunion Variety Show

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