GTA VI launches in New Zealand with new protagonists Jason and Lucia, drawing millions back to Vice City. Early reviews praise the game's detail, music, and non-violent options.

Grand Theft Auto VI has launched worldwide, marking the first new GTA game in 13 years. The game started its global rollout Thursday at midnight local time, kicking off in New Zealand.

The launch brings players back to Vice City, a sun-baked fictional version of Miami. It stars a couple, Lucia and Jason, trying to build a life through crime. The game's massive rollout includes huge billboards, a takeover of an NBA game, and a soundtrack stacked with Grammy winners. It will affect tens of millions of lives, including many non-gamers.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI up for major awards before its release

Even for those who never pick up a controller, YouTube, memes, and viral clips will extend the game's reach. Its edgy content and catchphrases, such as the ever-present wasted, will spread far beyond players. Every console generation has one game that erases its players from normal life for a while, notes a mock boilerplate for a leave agreement to present to HR. Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to do it at a scale nobody has really tested.

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Critical Acclaim Highlights Game Detail

Early reviews for the game have been strong. Gaming journalist Geoff Keighley said: It is an amazing piece of entertainment, but also culturally, just the way it brings a simulated world to life. And how they use music, and just the world that they build is really incredible.

Again, it is made by 4,700 people who worked for a decade to build this thing, so it is a monumental game in terms of the scale and scope of what it is. The story centers on Lucia, recently released from prison, and Jason, a former soldier who became involved with drug runners in the game's Leonida Keys. Jason is looking for a different path.

Early reviews praise its level of detail and choices that allow players to resolve certain interactions without violence. They also note the careful approach required for Jason and Lucia's relationship. Some players think it is fun just to drive around the game's virtual world, though more carefully in this edition, the New York Times notes in its review. The game feels especially personal to Florida residents.

Franchise Sales Dominate Gaming Market

The GTA franchise has sold more than 470 million units globally, according to publisher Take-Two Interactive. GTA V, released in 2013, accounts for more than 230 million of those sales and generated US$1 billion in retail sales in just three days. It will be a while before GTA VI sales are available. Earlier editions drew pointed criticism for their violence against police, women, and innocent bystanders, and their emphasis on casual sex, including with prostitutes.

Take-Two Interactive has layered its fictional worlds with social satire. One character in GTA V prompted a lawsuit from actor Lindsay Lohan over perceived similarities. A New York court tossed the case. Experts note that GTA games tend to have a long lifespan, with the 13-year hiatus giving plenty of time for GTA to seep into culture through social videos and memes.

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Expect an explosion of GTA VI videos in the days ahead. In New Zealand, Adam Simmons, 50, fired up the game at midnight. He kept it on low volume to avoid waking his wife and daughters. Simmons, a director of photography who moved to New Zealand five months ago from Portland, Oregon, was impressed.

You really feel like you are in a world, he said. The places and how they are put together feel right. He played for about an hour before heading to bed, though he jokingly expects to be distracted by Vice City in the days ahead. I have my own company that I have to run, he said.

Workplace Accommodations For Launch Day

So I am the boss, but also I am just going to lose sales because a video game came out. Some organizations have been planning for months on how to accommodate the intense interest to play the game on launch day. At least one US Army unit offered a reenlistment bonus that included four days to play GTA VI at launch.

Logitech, the maker of keyboards, mice, and gaming peripherals, announced it was giving its 7,000 employees a paid day off to play games, GTA or any one of their choosing. One German educational institution is offering a paid three-day course for people to play the game and apply what they have learned to community-building, collaboration, and storytelling lessons.