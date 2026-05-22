WARNING: Do not eat hotpot too quickly or drink cold drinks after! A 42-year-old woman in China developed an oesophageal ulcer.

A woman from Changsha, Hunan province, developed an oesophageal ulcer after eating hotpot too quickly, unaware of the risks of consuming hot food and drinks, including cold drinks, in the oesophagus.

In China , there is a common belief that cold drinks may neutralize the heat while eating hotpot. However, a 42-year-old woman in China developed an oesophageal ulcer after eating hotpot too quickly.

Wang, from Changsha in Hunan province, was diagnosed with the condition after swallowing the piping hot food too fast. She drank iced water to comfort her, but later found out that the oesophagus can only tolerate temperatures of around 50 to 56 degrees Celsius, after doctors discovered an oesophageal ulcer measuring 8cm in her. China reportedly accounts for 40 per cent of the world's oesophageal cancer cases, and exposure to high temperatures can increase the risk of esophageal cancer





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China Hotpot Oesophageal Ulcer High Temperatures Esophageal Cancer Cold Drinks

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