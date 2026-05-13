Warsh takes the reins as the central bank navigates economic challenges and political pressures

Warsh moves to the helm of the Federal Reserve amidst a complex economic environment and increasing political tension. He must balance competing policy goals and navigate the delicate balance between monetary policy and political pressure.

Kevin Warsh testifies during his nomination hearing to be a member and chairman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington, on Apr 21, 2026.

Once known as a monetary"hawk" against inflation, Warsh has shifted in line with Trump's push for lower interest rates that has posed an unprecedented challenge to the Fed's independence. But with inflation still above the Fed's long-term two per cent target - and rising over Trump's Iran war - Warsh is unlikely to convince fellow members of the bank's rate-setting committee to cut immediately.

That could leave him open to attacks from Trump, who has relentlessly lashed out at Powell over rate decisions. Warsh's biggest challenge will likely be dealing with President Trump. Warsh is taking over as the world's largest economy continues to reel from repeated economic shocks. The pandemic delivered a hammer blow to the Fed's inflation target, with CPI peaking at 9.1 per cent in mid-2022.

It has since come down, but US households have been battered by years of higher-than-expected price increases. In April, year-on-year inflation came in at a three-year high of 3.8 per cent, fueled in part by surging oil prices in the wake of the US-Israel war on Iran. The Fed's other mandate is ensuring maximum employment. The unemployment rate has remained relatively firm at around 4.3 per cent, but the steady number hides churn beneath the surface.

Job growth has been weak, see-sawing between expansion and contraction for months, with new jobs mainly driven by the health care sector. The tumult has been partly hidden because there has been a significant drop in labour supply, driven by Trump's deportation drive and an ageing population.s The situation has put Fed policymakers in the difficult position of having to choose between duelling mandates: raise interest rates to combat inflation, or cut them to spur growth?

It is here that Warsh faces his third major challenge: divisions on the Fed's rate-setting committee on the path forward. At the last meeting, there was a rare outpouring of dissent, with three members declaring that the Fed should indicate a rate hike could be in the cards to combat inflation. One of Warsh's challenges is that the Fed does seem divided - at times along partisan lines, which is a change from the past.

Added to that another wrinkle: Powell will be the first outgoing chair in more than 70 years not to leave the board at the expiration of his term as its head. US Treasury Secretary Bessent, who has criticised Powell's decision to stay on, welcomed Warsh's confirmation, saying he would"usher in a new day" at the Fed. Most Democrats in the Senate opposed the confirmation, citing Trump's threats to the central bank's independence.

Trump wants to control interest rates, and he nominated Kevin Warsh to be his sock puppet, said Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be





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