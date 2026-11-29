The Washington Wizards have dismissed head coach Brian Keefe following a severe losing streak and poor team performance. This move follows a 7-13 start to the 2025-26 NBA season and growing concerns over game management.

The Washington Wizards have terminated the employment of head coach Brian Keefe on the night of November 28, 2025, just hours after suffering a decisive loss to the Orlando Magic. The firing concludes an era for the franchise that has struggled significantly to find consistency and competitive identity on the court. This administrative decision comes as the team sits at a dismal 7-13 record for the current 2025-26 NBA season, prompting immediate changes in leadership to attempt a turnaround.

Wizards Performance Decline and Coaching Record

The decision to part ways with Keefe was driven by a stark statistical decline in team performance over recent months. After securing a positive 4-3 record following a victory on November 2, 2025, the Wizards have plummeted to a 3-10 record since that date. This late-season slump includes six losses by margins of at least 15 points, highlighting a growing gap between Washington and its opponents. Keefe, who initially took over on an interim basis midway through the 2023-24 season following the dismissal of Wes Unseld Jr., now holds a cumulative record of 50-173 with the organization. His tenure was marked by expectations of a rebuild, with the team winning only 18 games in the 2024-25 season and 17 in the previous campaign, resulting in the worst record in the entire NBA.

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Executive Rationale for Leadership Change

Wizards president Michael Winger issued a statement confirming the dismissal, emphasizing the need for a new direction in team leadership. Winger described the decision as difficult but necessary, stating it is time for the team to move forward with a new voice. He acknowledged Keefe as an integral part of the organization, particularly crediting him with helping to lay a foundation for player development in Washington. Winger expressed gratitude for the professionalism Keefe brought to the team, as well as his commitment to the players and staff during his tenure. This public endorsement from management aims to preserve the constructive aspects of Keefe's contributions while addressing the urgent need for tactical improvement.

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Historical Scrutiny and Tactical Failures

Keefe's game management strategies have faced intense scrutiny since the previous season, with specific tactical failures drawing significant criticism from analysts and fans alike. A notable incident occurred on March 10, 2025, during a game against the Miami Heat, where Washington rarely employed a double-team strategy against Bam Adebayo. As a result, Adebayo scored 83 points, marking the second-highest single-game score in NBA history. This specific failure exemplifies the broader tactical issues that have plagued the team. The current season has continued this trend, with lopsided margins becoming increasingly common. In the last three weeks alone, the Wizards suffered four losses where they trailed by at least 34 points, including each of their last two outings before the firing.

Statistical Deficits and Roster Context

The statistical profile of the Washington Wizards in the 2025-26 season reflects deep systemic issues across multiple categories. The team is currently getting outscored by an average of 6.5 points per game, a significant deficit that underscores their defensive and offensive struggles. They rank in the bottom third of the NBA in points per game, field goal shooting percentage, three-point shooting percentage, rebounds per game, and assists per game. Despite the expectation that the team would take a step forward this season, the addition of veterans Anthony Davis and Trae Young to a young core that includes AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft, has not yet yielded the desired results. Keefe's previous coaching experience includes assistant roles with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets, bringing prior NBA exposure to his position with Washington before joining the Wizards prior to the 2023-24 season.