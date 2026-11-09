Watches and Wonders 2026 Heritage Revivals: Cartier Roadster and Oris Star Return

Explore the top heritage-inspired timepieces at Watches and Wonders 2026, featuring the Cartier Roadster revival, Oris Star Edition, and Piaget's 1970s homage in Geneva.

The appetite for nostalgia dominated the halls of Palexpo in Geneva during Watches and Wonders 2026, the watch industry's premier annual showcase. Large and small brands alike turned to their archives to unveil a steady stream of heritage-inspired releases that bridged the gap between historical significance and modern craftsmanship. This year's event highlighted a distinct trend where watchmakers are finding fresh ways to celebrate their legacy through two primary approaches: updated classics and contemporary interpretations of historical designs.

Cartier Roadster Returns with Automotive Inspiration

The return of the Cartier Roadster was one of the most welcome surprises at Watches and Wonders 2026, marking the collection's comeback after disappearing from the catalogue more than a decade ago. Originally debuting in 2002, the Roadster gained a cult following among collectors for its sleek aerodynamic design inspired by 1950s sports cars, offering an alternative to the more common Tank and Santos models. The 2026 revival remains faithful to the original aesthetic while introducing contemporary refinements that appeal to enthusiasts seeking less familiar icons.

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The new collection features seven references that maintain the instantly recognisable tonneau-shaped case, integrated bracelet, and oversized conical crown inspired by vintage tailfin lights. Cartier has refined the silhouette by tweaking the conical crown and redesigning the signature Cyclops date magnifier to resemble a vintage headlight, while four rivets on the bezel further reinforce the automotive theme. These details ensure the watch resonates with its heritage while feeling relevant to modern wearers.

The 2026 Cartier Roadster is available in two sizes: Large measuring 47mm x 38mm and Medium at 42.5mm x 34.9mm. Buyers can choose from three metals: stainless steel, 18K yellow gold, and a two-tone combination of steel and gold. The Large model is powered by Calibre 1847 MC, while the Medium variant runs on Calibre 1899 MC, providing reliable timekeeping for a diverse range of collectors.

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Oris Star Edition Honors 1966 Horological Milestone

For collectors who appreciate discretion and historical depth, the Oris Star Edition 2026 serves as a subtle tribute to a pivotal moment in Swiss watchmaking history. Released to celebrate the 60th anniversary of a watershed event, this watch recalls 1966 when Oris became the first brand to equip a timepiece with a Swiss lever escapement movement. This achievement came after Oris helped overturn restrictive Swiss watchmaking regulations in the mid-1960s, allowing the brand to adopt this advanced technology.

The 2026 Star Edition stays loyal to the original 1966 design, featuring a stainless-steel case measuring a distinctly vintage 35mm across. It retains the barrel-shaped silhouette complete with integrated lugs and a domed plexiglass crystal, paired with a silver sunburst dial, applied baton indices, faceted hands, and a date display at 3 o'clock. The watch is fitted to a black leather strap and features a closed caseback, mirroring the construction of the original model.

Beneath the unassuming exterior beats the automatic Oris Calibre 733, which is based on the Sellita SW200 architecture and offers approximately 41 hours of power reserve. This combination of historical fidelity and reliable modern mechanics makes the Oris Star Edition a compelling choice for those who value the narrative behind their timepieces.

Piaget Brings 1970s Glamour Back to the Wrist

Not every attendee at Watches and Wonders 2026 sought a discreet everyday watch, as Piaget catered to those desiring a party-ready timepiece that commands attention. The brand built an entire collection around the hedonistic, wildly glamorous aesthetic of the 1960s and 1970s, a heyday for Piaget and its exuberant creations. This approach contrasts with the more conservative revivals seen from other brands, focusing instead on playful design and jewellery-inspired elements.

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Key among the 2026 releases are the celebrated Swinging Sautoirs, which bring Piaget's playful approach to watchmaking and jewellery into the present. By looking back to the swinging era, the brand offers a stark alternative to contemporary minimalism, providing a piece that is designed to turn heads and kickstart conversations. These timepieces embody the flamboyance of the past while maintaining the luxury standards expected from a maison with a rich historical legacy.

Tudor and Vacheron Constantin Define Heritage Strategies

Beyond the major revivals, other historic brands showcased distinct strategies for engaging with their past at Watches and Wonders 2026. Tudor opted to remix its own heritage, creating pieces that borrow design cues from archival models while remaining thoroughly modern in other respects. This interpretive approach allows Tudor to celebrate its history without strictly reproducing specific references, appealing to buyers who want a connection to the brand's roots in a contemporary package.

Meanwhile, Vacheron Constantin focused on preserving an icon, ensuring that their timeless designs remain relevant through careful stewardship of their most treasured collections. All five featured watchmakers are at least a century old, possessing archives filled with tried-and-tested designs and compelling stories. For today's buyers, these modern reissues offer the chance to own watches they may have admired but were never in a position to purchase when they first appeared, making historical horology accessible to a new generation of enthusiasts.