WaterWorld at Universal Studios Singapore temporarily closed due to performer s medical emergency

A performer at WaterWorld, a park at Universal Studios Singapore, suffered a medical emergency during a training session on May 19. The performer was engaged by an appointed vendor for WaterWorld, and fellow performers rendered immediate assistance. The Singapore Civil Defence Force also responded to the call. Out of respect for the performer and his family s privacy, the practice and exact condition of the performer are not being disclosed.

WaterWorld is temporarily closed until Dec 31, according to the integrated resort s website. A performer at Universal Studios Singapore s (USS) WaterWorld suffered a medical emergency during a training session on Tuesday May 19.

The performer was engaged by an appointed vendor for USS s WaterWorld, according to a Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) spokesperson in response to AsiaOne s query on Friday, adding that fellow performers noticed the victim was in distress and rendered immediate assistance. Out of respect for the performer and his family s privacy, we are unable to share more about his condition.

Safety is our priority, said the spokesperson, adding that training is conducted with safety protocols in place and they are reviewing the circumstances of the incident together with the performer s employer





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Local News Universal Studios Singapore Waterworld Medical Emergency Training Session Appointed Vendor Performer Fellow Performers Safety Protocols Circumstances Of The Incident Performer S Employer Resorts World Sentosa Asiaone

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