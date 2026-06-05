Wave to Earth Busks in Singapore, Share Affinity for Intimate Venues

South Korean indie rock trio Wave to Earth performed their first busking concert at *Scape in Singapore, discussing their preference for smaller venues, their chemistry as a band, and upcoming show plans.

South Korean indie rock band Wave to Earth performed their first-ever busking session at *Scape in Singapore on June 1. The event followed their appearance at the Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia on May 30.

The trio, comprising lead vocalist and guitarist Daniel Kim, bassist John Cha, and drummer Dong Q, decided to add the informal Singapore performance after scheduling their Jakarta gig. Daniel explained that they wanted to connect with fans in a more intimate setting since they had not previously had the chance to explore the city. The band had previously played a concert at Capitol Theatre in 2024 and returned for a world tour stop at the larger Star Theatre.

When asked about venue preferences, John Cha noted that while both large and small stages have their own appeal, the group generally feels more at home in smaller venues, a sentiment echoed by the other members. Dong Q expressed a mix of nervousness and excitement about the busking format, hoping for good weather and looking forward to seeing fans in a casual, local environment. The band also reflected on their dynamic as a three-piece group, celebrating their sixth year together.

Daniel emphasized their strong bond, stating that they understand each other's boundaries and never cross lines, ensuring no one feels left out despite the odd number of members. Wave to Earth is scheduled to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on November 20 as part of their The Pieces concert, with tickets available on Ticketmaster





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Wave To Earth Busking Singapore Indie Rock K-Indie Small Venues Band Dynamics The Pieces Concert John Cha Daniel Kim Dong Q

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