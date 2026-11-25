Sanjay Ayer of WCM Select Global Growth Equity Fund explains how analyzing corporate culture and moat trajectory reveals hidden growth opportunities beyond major tech giants.

The WCM Select Global Growth Equity Fund, managed by Sanjay Ayer, is actively seeking high-growth companies that the broader market may have overlooked by focusing on corporate culture and competitive advantage. This strategy aims to identify businesses before they become consensus leaders, typically targeting the two- to five-year period of transition.

Moat Trajectory and Competitive Strengths

The fund prioritizes a concept called moat trajectory, which looks for companies with improving competitive advantages rather than relying on static historical performance. Ayer explains that this approach uses a forward-looking lens focused on incremental change to identify firms before their potential is widely recognized. This method seeks to catch the moment a genuinely great business transitions from being misunderstood to becoming a widely accepted market leader.

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To execute this strategy, the investment team utilizes a research exercise known as a pre-mortem. Analysts consider what factors could strengthen or weaken a business future prospects, then work backwards to identify the likely causes of potential success or failure. This rigorous process helps the team assess the durability of a company competitive position over time.

Ayer points to Amazon and Google as prime examples of businesses whose potential was once widely questioned. He recalls that when he first joined the firm, Google was considered to be one innovation away from extinction by competitors like Yahoo. Similarly, Amazon was widely perceived to be a bad business during its early stages, a narrative that has completely inflected in recent years.

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The Critical Role of Corporate Culture

Beyond standard financial fundamentals, the WCM Select Global Growth Equity Fund places significant emphasis on corporate culture, which Ayer describes as the most understudied facet of investing. He argues that understanding where a business will be in five or ten years requires a deep understanding of the people, their alignment, incentives, and the adaptiveness of the culture. This human element is considered just as important as quantitative financial data.

The fund employs dedicated culture research analysts who collaborate with academics and industry practitioners to evaluate these intangible qualities. Their research combines a structured set of questions with quantitative data to determine whether a company culture could positively influence long-term growth. This holistic view allows the team to assess the resilience and potential of a business more accurately.

Sea Limited, the group behind Shopee and Garena, serves as a key example of adaptability in action. After a period of aggressive expansion, the company faced mounting pressure to improve profitability. Sea responded by cutting costs, scaling back spending, and sharpening its focus on core businesses, demonstrating how an adaptable culture can help a business respond to challenges.

AI Infrastructure and Supply Chain Insights

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, Ayer believes the ability to recognize and respond to change will become increasingly important for maintaining competitive advantages. The fund looks beyond chipmakers like Nvidia to identify businesses that benefit from the growing demand for AI infrastructure. This includes companies involved in networking, data storage, memory, and power generation.

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Through detailed research, the team identified Siemens Energy as a key supplier of equipment and services needed to support the expansion of AI-related infrastructure. The analysis also included GE Vernova, another major supplier of gas turbines used in power generation. These insights helped the fund understand the broader ecosystem supporting AI growth.

Investment Opportunities in Energy and Construction

The research into power generation suppliers revealed a critical bottleneck: a shortage of workers needed to build gas turbine projects. This constraint became a significant factor in the firm investment decisions. Recognizing this labor shortage, the WCM Select Global Growth Equity Fund identified Argan, a US company involved in constructing power generation facilities, as a key opportunity.

By focusing on the specific needs of the energy sector and the construction industry, the fund aims to capture value in segments that are essential for the broader technological shift. This targeted approach allows the firm to navigate the complexities of the market and identify growth stories that others might miss due to a narrow focus on technology stocks alone.