Tan Kiat How apologises for Oct 13 public healthcare disruption affecting 4,000 appointments

A nine-and-a-half hour disruption to public healthcare services on Oct 13 affected about 4,000 outpatient appointments, and Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How told Parliament it was a preventable lapse.

A nine-and-a-half hour disruption to public healthcare services on Oct 13 affected about 4,000 outpatient appointments, Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How said in Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 3).

He called the incident a preventable lapse and said it should not have happened. Tan was responding to questions filed by MPs Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang SMC), Poh Li Sam (Sembawang West SMC), Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) and Cassandra Lee (Tampines GRC). The MPs had asked about the cause of the disruption, its impact, and operational resilience plans. The senior minister of state acknowledged that the disruption caused inconvenience and concern to patients and their families.

Also read Missed DNS Security Update Caused 9.5-Hour Singapore Public Healthcare Outage on Oct 13

No Cyberattack Or Patient Data Compromise

He also said it created additional work for the country's healthcare workers, and he apologised for what had happened. Synapxe had said on Oct 13 that the incident was not a cyberattack. There was no unauthorised access to, compromise, or loss of patient data. The incident did not result in any known patient safety incidents.

Tan said the incident was caused by a required security update to a shared Domain Name System (DNS) service that was not completed before a scheduled global change. DNS is akin to the phonebook of the Internet, helping systems locate and connect to applications. But the incident was avoidable, Tan acknowledged. He said: This was a known change and a preventable lapse.

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Synapxe had contracted a service provider to manage the necessary update, but it was not carried out. The national health technology agency is now reviewing the service provider's contractual obligations. It will take appropriate action for any established lapses, Tan said. He also highlighted that Synapxe remains accountable for the resilience of its critical systems regardless of outsourcing.

Synapxe Strengthens Monitoring And Recovery Plans

Monitoring had picked up abnormal activity, but further time was taken to identify the underlying problem and restore services safely. Synapxe is now strengthening monitoring and fault diagnosis to enable faster recovery, he said. In this instance, the systems had backup infrastructure, including two data centres.

However, both depended on the same underlying DNS service and security configuration. This means that switching between the data centres would not have resolved the disruption. Synapxe will therefore review such shared dependencies and strengthen alternative recovery arrangements, Tan added. It will also look into shared dependencies and alternative recovery arrangements.

Ministry Of Health Oversees Corrective Actions

The Oct 13 disruption affected services such as appointment bookings, visitor registration, medication dispensing and billing. Healthcare institutions had to activate downtime procedures with additional staff supporting operations, including at registration kiosks. Clinicians used selected read-only patient records and manual workflows to continue essential care during the disruption. The Ministry of Health will oversee and verify corrective actions, Tan said.

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An expert panel has also been appointed to review the investigation findings and proposed remediation measures. It comprises representatives from other organisations that have similar engineering profiles, and it will identify further improvements. Tan said: Digitalisation brings important benefits to healthcare, but as our systems become more interconnected, resilience must improve too. We must make our technology more reliable while ensuring healthcare workers can continue caring for patients safely, even when technology fails.