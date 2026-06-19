Modern Singapore dads are redefining fatherhood by taking on active roles in caring for their children. They are learning new skills, such as tying their daughters' hair, and bonding with their children through activities like parent-child massage. Some dads are also connecting with other fathers through community groups, such as the Dad Life Club, which organizes stroller walks and provides a platform for dads to share tips and advice on parenting.

We are resetting the standard: From tying ponytails to stroller walks, how modern Singapore dads are redefining fatherhood. A full-time stay-home dad, Andre Yong, admits that tying his daughter's hair is a rather alien activity for him.

Yet, that hasn't stopped him from learning to do so. He was one of many fathers sprucing up their daughters' hairdos at a dads-only event called Papas & Ponytails, aimed at encouraging fathers to play a more active role in their children's early years. The event was held on June 7 as a Father's Day initiative. Father's Day falls on Sunday (June 21) this year.

During the session, Andre took part in a hands-on hair-tying workshop and in a simple parent-child massage activity. He wanted to learn how to tie his daughter's hair better, and it was nice to be in the company of kindred spirits - fellow fathers who take on active roles in caring for their daughters. The bonding session was memorable for his 16-month-old daughter too.

She seemed to have picked up on one part of it and briefly mimicked a back-rubbing motion on him the day after the event. Formerly a regular in the Singapore Armed Forces, Andre now spends his days manoeuvring a constantly evolving parenting routine. On days his wife goes to the office, it starts in the morning with a quick walk downstairs after his daughter says goodbye to mummy.

Between meals and nap time, he focuses on giving his daughter opportunities for independent play and exploration. He makes it a point to talk about and narrate their activities as well, believing that it is important for her cognitive growth and emotional connection. Andre enjoys the routine, calling it a nice little ritual for him and his daughter. Still, a little dad's guilt manages to creep in.

He sometimes feels guilty about keeping her at home for most of the day. He would love to take her out more often to parks, beaches and other outdoor spaces, but he has some concerns about handling everything on his own. For 36-year-old Ingo Wey, who actively takes care of his daughter while running an e-commerce business, thoughts about being good enough and present enough for his six-month-old weigh on him.

He worries about how to build long-term financial stability, now that there's another member of the family. He worries about how to develop himself as a person outside of family, whether in personal interests, career or business. He worries if he's keeping fit and healthy enough. There's a lot to juggle because modern life demands that we pay attention to all of these priorities, and it is difficult to switch off.

For the Taiwan native, who grew up in Germany and the UK and is now a Singapore permanent resident - he relocated here in 2016 - there are also feelings of isolation due to the drastic change in life priorities after becoming a father. This was most apparent in the first few months after becoming a father, when he felt overwhelmed in trying to figure everything out.

In an attempt to address these concerns, Ingo sent out a call to fellow dads in Singapore, hoping to connect with others who are going through the same stage in life. He did so through Facebook community groups, inviting them to have a walk together, all while pushing their kids along in a stroller.

The intention was to do something accessible and familiar - he had realised that he would take his daughter on morning walks in a stroller, and that many other dads were doing it as well. During the first outing which took place on March 29, Ingo was surprised at how overwhelming the response was. This led him to realise that he's not alone in feeling this way, and that many dads out there resonated with him.

Strolls have so far taken place along the Singapore River, near Great World and at New Bahru. Plans to take it to other areas are in the works. The gathering, which he calls Stroller Sundays, is quite a sight and has been getting heads turning, says Ingo. Just imagine a convoy of dads with their stroller babies and toddlers trotting down a walkway.

These dads now go beyond weekend walks, banding together as Dad Life Club members. They not only meet for in-person events but also have an active WhatsApp community where they chat, connect and share tips about parenting - whether that be about sleep training, weaning or playground recommendations





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