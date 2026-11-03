Singapore Couples Rent While Waiting for BTO Flats as Government Explores Build-to-Rent Housing

Some young Singaporean couples are choosing to rent while waiting for their BTO flats, despite significant costs, as the Government explores build-to-rent models to meet demand for flexible housing.

Some young married couples in Singapore are choosing to rent their own homes while waiting for their Build-To-Order flats to be completed, even though it costs a significant share of their income.

This comes as the Government explores build-to-rent models to offer more housing options. Henry Tay and Sarah Tong married in May 2024 and turned to renting after their BTO flat in Tanah Merah was still about three years from completion. They first rented a one-bedroom unit in a Bright Hill condominium, then a three-room flat in Ang Mo Kio, paying between $2,200 and $2,500 monthly. Renting cost them about 25% of their combined take-home pay.

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Tay, 36, a freelance photographer, and Tong, 32, a civil servant, said having personal space and living close to their workplaces were top priorities. Tong said: We thought it is better to start afresh. In Singapore, many married couples live with one spouse's family or continue living separately until they get the keys to their BTO flat. Some buy resale HDB flats, which usually cost more than BTO ones, or condominium units if they can afford it.

The couple estimated that renting could cost up to $100,000 over three years, on top of their $570,000 BTO flat, not to mention furnishing, moving fees and utility bills. But they said it would still be cheaper than buying a resale flat in a good location, which could cost as much as $1 million in some parts of Singapore. They have cut down on travelling and are eating out less.

To reduce renovation costs for their upcoming BTO flat, they have decided to keep the design simple. The Government has been exploring build-to-rent models as part of efforts to offer more housing options.

Build-to-Rent Housing Options

A Ministry of National Development spokesman said: While home ownership remains a key tenet of our housing policy, we recognise that there is demand for flexible, longer-stay rental housing, including from younger Singaporeans who wish to live independently or rent before buying their own home, as well as those who come to Singapore to work or study. Sociologist Tan Ern Ser, an adjunct principal research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, said that while most Singaporeans are more inclined towards home ownership, a build-to-rent option could serve as an interim pathway for those who want their own private space.

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But affordability remains an important consideration, especially since living with parents would be less expensive, he said. Eugene Lim, key executive officer of property agency ERA Singapore, said that if the build-to-rent model aims to support younger Singaporeans, it needs a clear value proposition compared with traditional rental options. To make it more accessible, offering a discount on the median monthly condominium rent could be effective, he said.

Lim suggested the model could be a public-private partnership similar to the co-living pilot under the SG Youth Plan. Over 600 Singaporeans aged 21 to 35 showed interest in the more than 100 units, which were priced at about 30% below market rates. In the first eight months of 2026, the median monthly rent for non-landed residential properties in Singapore was $5.24 per square foot.

Homes in the core central region had the highest median rent at $5.92 psf, while the city fringe stood at $5.57 psf and the suburbs at $4.58 psf. Rental cost is not only high but can also be unpredictable. Lim noted that rents can be affected by policy measures, such as the 15-month wait-out period for private home owners who wanted to buy a resale flat, which was in effect between September 2022 and July 2026.

Thereafter, in 2023 and 2024, residential rents increased sharply. Observers said implementing a build-to-rent model would not make renting more attractive than home ownership. The Government has pursued home ownership as a key national policy to give every Singaporean a stake in the country, as then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in 2018.

Sociologist Chua Beng Huat, emeritus professor at the NUS Department of Sociology and Anthropology, said renting tends to be transitory, and renters would likely try to move up the housing ladder and buy a flat when their financial circumstances allow. Many singles are living with their parents because they cannot afford to move out, and there is pressure from many who want to live independently, hence the introduction of the subsidised co-living pilot, he noted.

Chua added: The Government's sentiments have changed in the past few years, given the increasing pressure of singles wanting to live independently from their families. For Asher Chua, 31, who rented a flat with two friends from 2021 to 2023 before he got married and bought a resale flat with his wife, the sentiment that renting was throwing away money put a damper on his decision at first.

Ageing Households Financial Resilience

But living in his parents' five-room flat in Jurong West meant he did not have a bedroom of his own and often needed to study or work in the living room. Meanwhile, a separate commentary on ageing households in Singapore notes that though real incomes have grown in the last decade, a significant portion of household wealth is held in housing and Central Provident Fund savings, especially among lower- and middle-income households.

These two relatively constrained asset pools account for about 90 per cent of total wealth in lower-wealth households, and around 80 per cent to 85 per cent even for a middle household. If wealth is tied in illiquid assets, an illness or unexpected caregiving duty may expose a financial vulnerability, from immediate medical costs to long-term health expenses and income loss.

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The new data raises the question of how much financial resilience that wealth actually provides when longevity can be a double-edged sword. Life expectancy in Singapore is about 84 years, among the highest in the world, yet Singaporeans still spend roughly a decade of those years living in ill health. Most households in Singapore are not in immediate poverty or destitution, given high home ownership and mandatory savings.

At the same time, a growing share of families report feeling financially stretched. Worries about absorbing an unexpected financial shock can weigh heavily on ageing households.

First, incomes fall faster than expenses, especially if switching to part-time work or when illness curtails work altogether. Second, essential costs such as healthcare, caregiving and utilities take up a rising share of the household budget, leaving little room for savings.

Health Insurance Costs for Seniors

Third, there is limited liquid wealth outside the home and CPF, so households have few levers to pull when things go wrong. Financial precarity is associated with chronic stress, delayed care-seeking and poorer mental health. Insurance should in theory reduce this precarity. Singapore has built a layered system including MediShield Life for universal basic hospital coverage, CPF LIFE for retirement income, CareShield Life for long-term care, and a mix of voluntary schemes and private products.

But the reality is more nuanced, with difficult trade-offs in coverage and affordability for older Singaporeans. Premiums rise with age, and are actuarially determined, so seniors pay more because they are more likely to be hospitalised and incur larger bills. More individuals over 65 receive MediShield Life payouts each year compared with the rest of the population, and claims and payouts for seniors have grown much faster than for younger age groups.

Rising premiums become difficult to sustain once people stop full-time work. For MediShield Life, the government subsidises a significant portion of seniors' premiums and provides MediSave top-ups for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation cohorts to keep basic cover affordable. Integrated Shield Plans, add-on IP riders, and standalone critical illness and long-term care policies can also become a financial pressure point.

In a September parliamentary reply, the Ministry of Health said the number of private insurance downgrades and discontinuations had increased while premiums continue to rise. For IPs, there were 128,200 downgrades in 2025, up from 99,000 in 2023. For riders, the number more than doubled to 181,800 over the same period. MOH said it does not track the reasons for giving up insurance plans, which could include affordability concerns or right-sizing coverage.

Seniors who feel financially stretched may choose to spend less on insurance, and the coverage they give up could leave them more exposed to out-of-pocket costs from a major health shock. The government has been adjusting policy, bolstering retirement savings and healthcare buffers.

CPF contribution rates for workers aged 55 to 65 were raised in 2026 and are scheduled to increase again on Jan 1, 2027, with a one-off CPF top-up for older Singaporeans with lower balances and expansion of subsidies for long-term care. Singaporeans need support that is generous enough but also simple and predictable for ordinary families to plan confidently.

A single, clear view of support across national schemes or targeted programmes, current or projected forward, would let families understand what they can expect and when, and plan with greater certainty. Still, financial resilience in old age is part policy support and part personal preparation. This means understanding one's current financial standing and what buffers one has or can build.