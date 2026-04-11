Welder Dies in Stainless Steel Pipe at Tuas Shipyard, MOM Investigates

A 24-year-old welder died after being found unconscious inside a stainless steel pipe at a shipyard in Tuas, Singapore. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating the incident, which highlights the importance of safety protocols in confined spaces. Despite a broader improvement in workplace safety, this incident serves as a reminder of the inherent risks in certain industries.

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old welder tragically lost his life this week while working at a shipyard in Tuas, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced on Thursday, April 9th. The incident occurred on Monday, April 6th, at a worksite along Tuas South Boulevard, specifically within the premises of Seatrium. The deceased worker was employed by Hwa Leong Offshore Engineering. Preliminary investigations by the MOM revealed that the man was discovered unconscious inside a stainless steel pipe.

This pipe was part of a newly fabricated process module for a vessel. The pipe measured 28 inches (71cm) in diameter. Despite efforts to remove him and provide medical assistance, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The MOM has stated that the cause of the incident is currently under investigation, with no immediate public disclosure. \In response to inquiries from the media, the MOM confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the welder's death. An MOM spokesperson emphasized the critical importance of adhering to stringent safety protocols when working in confined spaces. These protocols are crucial in preventing such tragedies. The spokesperson highlighted the need for clearly identifying and labeling confined spaces to alert workers to potential hazards. Furthermore, the spokesperson stressed the necessity of implementing several safety measures before any work commences in these areas. These measures include comprehensive atmospheric testing to detect hazardous gases or oxygen deficiency, ensuring adequate ventilation to maintain air quality, and establishing a robust permit-to-work system. The permit-to-work system ensures that all potential risks are identified and mitigated before workers enter the confined space. These preventative measures are vital to safeguard workers' well-being and prevent accidents. \The loss of the welder comes at a time when Singapore has generally been making progress in improving workplace safety. While the death is a setback, there have been positive trends in recent years. Singapore recorded 36 workplace fatalities in 2025, a significant decrease from previous years. The fatality rate reached a record low of 0.96 per 100,000 workers, demonstrating the effectiveness of safety initiatives and the ongoing commitment to protecting workers. This incident, therefore, serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks in certain industries and the constant need for vigilance and consistent adherence to safety protocols. It also underscores the importance of ongoing training, risk assessments, and the implementation of best practices to ensure that workers are protected from harm. The investigation will undoubtedly focus on identifying the factors that led to this tragedy and providing recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future. The incident serves as a call for industry players to re-evaluate existing safety procedures and make necessary improvements to protect the workforce





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