West Coast Park Teenagers Keep Residents Awake as LTA Removes 303 Bicycles

More than 20 teenagers caused late-night noise near West Coast Park in Singapore. Separately, the Land Transportation Authority removed 303 bicycles.

In Singapore, more than 20 teenagers rode bicycles and made noise until the early hours of the morning near West Coast Park, disturbing nearby residents. The residents called the police, but the teenagers did not disperse. Instead, they reportedly mocked the authorities by playing police sirens to provoke them.

A resident living in West Coast Bay said he had moved into a 12th-floor unit in the area in August. His unit sits directly across from West Coast Park, and he said the noise made it difficult for others in the neighbourhood to get proper rest.

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How the West Coast Park Teenager Disturbance Unfolded

The resident said that almost every night after he moved in, a group of teenagers gathered and made noise near the park. The disturbance became especially serious on November 6, when he was hosting colleagues at home and heard loud noise coming from the street below.

He checked the situation and reported that more than 20 teenagers, all under the age of 20, had gathered at the entrance of a roadside parking lot. Others were loitering near the traffic lights, and the resident described the noise as very loud, with teenagers shouting and swearing.

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Observers also noted several traffic violations. Some teenagers were not wearing helmets, some were jaywalking, and some riders of personal mobility devices were riding on the road, which breaches regulations.

Resident Complaints and Police Response in West Coast Bay

The resident stated that three police cars arrived at the scene, but the teenagers became even more aggressive rather than leaving. He said some of the teenagers played sirens on their phones during the encounter.

Speaking about the situation, the resident said the behaviour of these teenagers was troubling the neighbourhood. He expressed hope that the relevant departments would intervene and handle the matter.

The account shows residents feel that repeated late-night gatherings are not being resolved, and the resident's appeal points directly to the authorities responsible for enforcement in the area.

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Land Transportation Authority Removes 303 Bicycles Since July 2026

In a separate development, the Land Transportation Authority removed a total of 303 bicycles from bicycle parking areas since July 2026. The removals covered Admiralty, Tampines, Aljunied, Yishun, Sembawang, and several other locations.

The report does not link these removals directly to the West Coast Park disturbance. It presents them as a separate matter concerning bicycle parking areas across multiple towns in Singapore.

For residents, the combined reports highlight how bicycle parking and rider conduct on public roads and near parks remain central concerns for both enforcement agencies and neighbourhoods in Singapore.