Western Gen Zs 'Maxxing Out' on Chinese Culture: A Form of Soft Power for China

A growing trend of Western Gen Zs on social media 'maxxing out' on Chinese culture and daily habits, also known as 'Chinamaxxing', is seen as a form of soft power for the Chinese government, helping to shift young Americans' perception of a country widely regarded as a rival and adversary.

For more than a decade, President Xi Jinping has urged officials to "tell China ’s story well". But some of the most effective storytellers today aren’t officials or even Chinese, but Americans with smartphones.

On social media, there has been a growing trend of Western Gen Zs are "maxxing out" on Chinese culture and daily habits, also known as "Chinamaxxing". It’s seen as a form of soft power for the Chinese government, helping to shift young Americans’ perception of a country widely regarded as a rival, and at times, an adversary. Toni Waterman reports from Washington DC





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China President Xi Jinping Soft Power Western Gen Zs Social Media Chinamaxxing Perception Of China Rivalry Adversary

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