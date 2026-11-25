Western Sydney International Airport officially opens with 24-hour flight operations, featuring advanced digital air traffic control and initial service by Singapore Airlines.

The Western Sydney International Airport has officially commenced operations at its Badgerys Creek location, marking a significant shift in Australian aviation infrastructure. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrived at the new facility on November 23 aboard an inaugural Singapore Airlines flight SQ261, which was greeted by a traditional water salute from firefighting trucks. This ceremony highlighted the milestone of Singapore Airlines becoming the first international carrier to partner with the new airport, which launched daily non-stop flights to Changi Airport in March.

New Facility Features 24 Hour Operations

The A$5.6 billion airport operates on a 24-hour schedule without a night curfew, a stark contrast to the older Sydney Kingsford Smith International Airport which is restricted to flights between 6am and 11pm. This continuous operation allows airlines to schedule flights at times previously impossible, such as Singapore Airlines departures at 11.55pm from Western Sydney to Singapore. The new facility handles a single runway initially but offers greater flexibility for night-time arrivals and departures that the congested city airport cannot accommodate due to noise regulations limiting it to 80 flights per hour.

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Strategic Location And Transport Links

Situated approximately 60km west of central Sydney, the airport is located about 7km from the Blue Mountains and 44km from the central business district. The drive to the city centre takes at least 45 minutes and involves one-way tolls of about A$17. Although the airport is designed to feature two rail stations, construction delays mean these links will not be available to passengers until at least December 2027. This distance is significantly greater than the 10km separation between Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport and the city centre, making the lack of immediate rail connectivity a notable factor for early travellers.

Airline Partners And Market Position

Singapore Airlines will expand its Australian network to eight airports, including the new Western Sydney site alongside existing hubs in Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Darwin, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney. Other early adopters include Jetstar, which operated the airport's first commercial flight to the Gold Coast, and Air New Zealand, which began thrice-weekly services to Auckland on October 26. Qantas will also join the mix with regional flights to Melbourne and Brisbane starting in March 2027, while Vietjet Aviation, Fiji Airways, and Qatar Airways are among the first international carriers to utilize the facility.

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Advanced Digital Infrastructure

The airport introduces Australia's first fully digital aerodrome, utilizing a high-tech camera and sensor system that allows air traffic controllers to manage movements remotely. Controllers operate from a purpose-built centre at Eastern Creek rather than a traditional tower, employing infrared cameras, object tracking, and night vision technology. This system enables controllers to potentially see more of the airfield than is possible from a conventional vantage point, enhancing safety and operational efficiency for the 10 million passengers the airport is expected to serve initially.

Capacity Goals And Future Growth

The new facility is designed to meet the growing aviation demands of Sydney, a city of 5.6 million people, where passenger traffic is expected to double over the next 20 years. While more than 42 million passengers used the older airport in 2025, the Western Sydney International Airport has the capacity to handle up to 82 million passengers annually in the future. Western Sydney International chief executive Simon Hickey stated that further airline talks are underway, aiming to expand beyond the current roster of carriers to serve a larger market share and alleviate congestion at the established Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport.