Northeast monsoon to bring wet weather, temperatures above 34 deg C on some days in late November

Singapore expects short thundery showers and warm temperatures for the rest of November as northeast monsoon conditions set in, with rainfall slightly above average over most parts of the island.

Singapore can expect wet weather for the rest of November as northeast monsoon conditions are expected to set in during the second half of the month, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Nov 16.

Winds are expected to gradually strengthen and shift to blow mainly from the northeast or northwest as the monsoon conditions set in. The monsoon season typically extends until March. Short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, occasionally extending into the night. The showers may be widespread and heavy at times.

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November Rainfall And Temperature Outlook

The total rainfall for the second half of November is forecast to be slightly above the long-term average over most parts of Singapore. This follows a first half of November that was wet in many areas. Daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, and may exceed 34 deg C on a few days.

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On some rainy days, temperatures could dip to around 23 deg C. For November, Singapore's long-term average daily maximum and minimum temperatures are 31.2 deg C and 24.6 deg C respectively. The average monthly temperature is 27.2 deg C, with an average rainfall of 252.3mm and 19 rainy days. In the first half of November, inter-monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore with generally light winds that were variable in direction.

Thundery showers occurred over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon on most days during the period. On Nov 6, widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers hit many parts of Singapore in the afternoon. The highest daily total rainfall for the first half of the month was recorded around the Rivervale Drive area in Sengkang, which received 94.2mm of rain that day.

First Half November Rainfall And Heat Records

Daily maximum temperatures exceeded 34 deg C on seven occasions during the first half of the month. The highest temperature was 35.4 deg C, recorded in Paya Lebar on Nov 4. About half of the island recorded above-average rainfall in the first half of the month. The area around Somerset recorded rainfall 44 per cent above average, while the area around Tanjong Katong recorded rainfall 65 per cent below average.

The Meteorological Service Singapore issued the outlook in its fortnightly weather advisory. Residents are advised to expect thundery showers on most days and to plan for occasional heavy rain that may extend into the night.