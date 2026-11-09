Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits infidelity, board opens probe into China spy links

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to infidelity and the board opened an investigation into whether he was targeted by Chinese intelligence through his relationship with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive accused of passing information to Beijing.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, 63, admitted on Sunday Nov 8 that he was unfaithful to his wife, following reports linking him to a Chinese businesswoman accused of passing information to Beijing.

Nvidia Board Launches Investigation Into CEO

Nvidia's board has opened an independent investigation into whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. Huang told employees in a message that he took full responsibility for his actions. I was unfaithful to my wife, he said. My actions hurt her and our children.

Also read Nvidia Board Launches Independent Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang Over Foreign Intelligence Report

There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry. The woman involved, Alice Huang, is not related to Jensen Huang. The board said it has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised.

Huang will remain CEO during the review. A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation. Huang fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating. The New York Times reported last month that US authorities investigated Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed, and concluded she was a Chinese intelligence asset.

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She allegedly developed a close relationship with Jensen Huang and fed information directly to Beijing. A memo circulated among top US officials this past spring cited intelligence that she was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security. Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the memo's drafting. US agencies conducting electronic surveillance of Alice Huang concluded she had a close relationship with Jensen Huang and was passing information to Beijing.

Espionage Claims Target Jensen Huang Relationship

They concluded she had been recruited to gather information on Jensen Huang and potentially influence Nvidia to push for its most advanced chips to be made available to China. President Trump was briefed on the intelligence roughly a year ago and took no action, the NYT report said. Current and former officials said the close relationship had impeded efforts to rein in Nvidia's chip sales abroad, stalling some Commerce Department investigations and proposed trade sanctions involving China or Nvidia.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct 30 that Alice Huang was suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, and that investigators believed she was recruited based on her relationship with Jensen Huang. Singapore rejected claims that its officials had expressed concerns over Alice Huang's ties to Jensen Huang or that authorities had investigated her ties to China. We would like to make clear that neither the Singapore Government nor its officials said this.

And there were no such investigations conducted, the Singapore statement said. China rejected the espionage allegations as unfounded. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the so-called allegations of Chinese espionage are entirely baseless and amount to nothing more than smears and attempts to discredit China. China's embassy has called the allegations smears.

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, became managing director of Singapore-based Megaspeed International in March 2023, when the company changed its name from 7Road International. The company was first incorporated in Singapore in 2015. Ownership was transferred to Huang Le Limited in March 2023, before changing hands again in November later that year when it was acquired by the then newly incorporated Swiftdata. Huang and another director, Cang Yang, both resigned as directors by Nov 10, 2023.

Megaspeed Under Scrutiny for Nvidia Chip Sales

Swiftdata subsequently became Megaspeed's registered shareholder, with its owner, Tan Yong Pong, taking over as sole director. Megaspeed describes itself as a core business partner of Nvidia's computing power cloud business in the Asia-Pacific region, and an Nvidia Cloud Partner with GB200 NVL72 and HGX H100 chips on offer. It came under scrutiny after committing to buy US$2 billion worth of Nvidia chips. Its LinkedIn profile lists offices in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, with between two and 10 employees.

It has since been investigated over suspicions that it helped Chinese technology firms circumvent US export controls on advanced AI chips. The Justice Department has taken over a federal investigation into Megaspeed. Jensen Huang has led Nvidia since co-founding it in 1993 with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, making him one of Silicon Valley's longest-serving founder CEOs.

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Born in Taiwan and raised in the US, he transformed Nvidia from a maker of video-game graphics chips into the world's dominant supplier of AI processors. He has been married for decades to Lori Huang, whom he met while studying engineering. Their daughter Madison Huang is a senior director of product and technical marketing for physical AI platforms at Nvidia, while their son Spencer Huang manages robotics software products.

Nvidia's chip designs have been at the heart of major technology trends from video games to self-driving cars to cloud computing and AI. Under Huang's leadership, the company bet early on AI, and when ChatGPT launched in late 2022, Nvidia's chips were already positioned at the centre of a surge in demand for AI computing. Nvidia's valuation surged from US$420 billion in late 2022 to $4.5 trillion as of Nov 6.

In October, Huang told Bloomberg News that his dealings with Alice Huang had been completely normal. He described Nvidia's dealings with Megaspeed as normal and not unusual and said the company had checked that Megaspeed did not illegally divert Nvidia AI chips to China. We've studied all their deployments of our GPUs and counted every one, Huang told Bloomberg.

Public Appearances Show Jensen Huang With Alice Huang

He described his interactions with Alice Huang, who was no longer with Megaspeed, as typical of those with Chinese customers and executives. Photos showed Alice Huang at an industry party with Jensen Huang in June 2024 during the Computex 2024 technology exhibition in Taipei. The leather jacket-clad Nvidia boss was seen seated next to a long-haired woman in jewellery, believed to be Alice Huang.

Huang delivered a marquee keynote address at the event on Jun 2, 2024, at the National Taiwan University Sports Center. The following year, Huang was seen at a dinner party in Taipei hosted by the Nvidia chief at a Chinese restaurant during the Computex technology exhibition, according to AFP. At one point, Jensen Huang can be seen putting his arm around Alice Huang as she kisses him on the right cheek, press livestreams show.

Huang was later seen following the Nvidia chief re-entering the restaurant after talking to journalists outside, running her fingers down his lower back. They later leave the restaurant in the same car, AFP said. The controversy comes at a vulnerable time for Nvidia. Investors are already fretting about the sustainability of the AI boom that helped drive the company's rise.

The board probe raises fresh questions about the future of the executive most closely associated with its success. Senior Republicans in the US House of Representatives have already sought briefings from Huang following the New York Times report, citing national security concerns. Nvidia sits at the centre of the technological rivalry between the United States and China, and Washington has imposed restrictions on exports of advanced AI chips to China since 2022.