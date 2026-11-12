Wheelock Place renamed Landmark Orchard after S$1.1 billion Hongkong Land acquisition

Wheelock Place has been renamed Landmark Orchard after Hongkong Land's Singapore fund bought the Orchard Road property for S$1.1 billion, marking the first use of the Landmark brand outside Hong Kong.

Wheelock Place has been renamed Landmark Orchard, following its S$1.1 billion acquisition by Hongkong Land. The new name took effect on Thursday (Nov 12) and marks the first time Hongkong Land has extended its Landmark brand beyond Hong Kong.

Hongkong Land Acquires Wheelock Place For 1.1 Billion

The property was acquired by Hongkong Land's Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund (SCPREF) in August 2026 for $1.1 billion. It was the fund's first property purchase since its establishment in February 2026. An earlier report said the deal was worth $1.4 billion, but the correct figure is $1.1 billion. The mixed-use development has been a fixture along Orchard Road for more than 30 years.

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It comprises office and retail space and is directly connected to Orchard MRT station. The building has 21 storeys. Existing office and retail tenants will continue operating as usual under the new name. Hongkong Land said it intends to enhance Landmark Orchard, drawing on its experience investing in and managing premium commercial properties across Asia.

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Deal Expands Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund Portfolio

The acquisition expands SCPREF's portfolio of premium commercial properties in Singapore. That portfolio also includes Asia Square Tower 1, Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2, One Raffles Quay and One Raffles Link. The purchase extends the fund's reach into Orchard Road from its initial portfolio in the central business district. The rebranding brings Landmark Orchard under the same umbrella as Landmark in Hong Kong, which anchors the group's Central portfolio.

That portfolio is undergoing a major transformation through the group's Tomorrow's Central programme, which involves an investment of more than US$1 billion. Foo Pei Teng, chief executive of SCPREF, said the new name reflects the group's commitment to creating a quality experience for tenants, visitors and the wider community. She said Hongkong Land would also bring its long-term investment approach to the property, building on its history of investing in its assets.

Hongkong Land manages the fund and is its largest unitholder. The fund is targeting about $15 billion in assets under management.