Wheelock Place renamed Landmark Orchard after S$1.1 billion acquisition by Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land has renamed Wheelock Place as Landmark Orchard after acquiring the Orchard Road property through its Singapore fund. The building opened in 1994 and had been known as Wheelock Place since 1996.

Wheelock Place was renamed Landmark Orchard on Thursday, Nov 12, after 30 years under its former name. The Orchard Road property had been known as Wheelock Place since 1996.

It was renamed after Hongkong Land acquired the building through its Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund. The property had been acquired in August by Hongkong Land, which owns Hong Kong's high-end commercial complex Landmark. The acquisition was made through the Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund, or SCPREF. The deal was valued at about S$1.1 billion, or US$855 million, according to a July report by the South China Morning Post.

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Hongkong Land Acquires Building

Earlier reports said the fund agreed in July to pay about US$1.1 billion, or S$1.4 billion, to an entity owned by Hong Kong-listed Wharf Real Estate Investment Company. The deal was the fund's first acquisition since its launch in February 2026. It was also the fund's first purchase on Orchard Road. In a press release on Thursday, Hongkong Land said the renaming marked a new chapter for the property.

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It builds on the building's more than 30-year presence on Orchard Road. The name Landmark Orchard reflects the group's commitment to the quality of experience it will create for tenants, visitors and the wider community, said SCPREF chief executive Foo Pei Teng. The 21-storey building houses offices and shops and is directly linked to Orchard MRT station. Existing office and retail tenants will continue to operate under the new name.

Hongkong Land said it would draw on its experience investing in and managing premium commercial properties across Asia to enhance the property. It did not provide details on possible plans. Hongkong Land has a long history of investment in its assets, Foo said. The group looks forward to bringing that long-term investment approach to Landmark Orchard, she added.

Fund Targets Fifteen Billion Assets

The purchase extends the fund's reach into Orchard Road from its initial portfolio in the Central Business District. That initial portfolio comprised Asia Square Tower 1, Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2, One Raffles Quay and One Raffles Link. The fund is targeting about $15 billion in assets under management. Hongkong Land manages the fund and is its largest unitholder.

The property opened in 1994 as Lane Crawford Place. It housed an outlet of Hong Kong luxury department store Lane Crawford. The department store closed in 1996, and the building was subsequently renamed Wheelock Place, after its owner Wheelock Properties. This is the first time property group Hongkong Land has used the Landmark name outside Hong Kong.

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Landmark Name Used Outside Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, Landmark is at the centre of the group's Central portfolio. That portfolio is undergoing a revamp under a programme worth more than US$1 billion.