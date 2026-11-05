Democrats Win Senate and House, Vow to Rein In Trump After Midterm Wave

Democrats won control of both the Senate and House in a sweeping midterm victory, vowing to rein in President Trump as he acknowledged the Iran war may have contributed to the result.

Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in a sweeping midterm election victory, vowing on Nov 4 to use their new majorities to rein in President Donald Trump.

The results set up two years of possible deadlock in Washington, with Trump facing a Democratic-controlled Congress for the first time. The scale of the Democratic wave reached deep into Republican strongholds, with the party prevailing in states long thought to be out of reach, including conservative bastions like South Carolina, Texas and Iowa.

Also read Trump Midterm Losses: Democrats Sweep House and Senate

Democrats flipped six Republican Senate seats in all, ensuring a majority of at least 54-44 even if they do not hold their own seats in competitive Michigan and Minnesota. Democrats were also on track to take control of the House after flipping at least 28 seats, including at least eight Republican seats in states such as Kentucky, New Jersey and North Carolina, showing strength even in solidly conservative districts.

Trump Concedes Electoral Defeat and Praises Democrats

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the incoming majority will be focused on affordability and accountability. In a rare moment of praise for his rivals, Trump congratulated Democrats on Nov 3, saying they did a good job after looking for the victory for 11 years. He admitted the war against Iran may have played a part in the result, but refused to take personal responsibility, instead shifting blame to fellow Republicans.

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The White House defiantly declared on Nov 4 that Trump is still your president, posting an image on X of a glaring Trump looming over the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. The message came a day after his Republican Party suffered sweeping losses in an election widely seen as a referendum on his second term. US Vice-President J.D.

Vance said on Nov 4 that the Iran war had doomed Republicans in the midterm elections, moving to distance himself from the unpopular conflict ahead of a possible 2028 White House run. The reason we lost is the war, Vance said in a lengthy post on X, apparently referring to Trump's remarks that the Iran war was part of it but still justified. Trump launched the war against Iran in February, which drove gas prices up sharply.

In poll after poll, voters expressed anxiety about the cost of living and anger at the way Trump handled the issue, including the war's role in pushing costs higher. Trump also acknowledged that the stalled conflict had contributed to the result, saying he thought a part of it was Iran but that people understood the importance of what he did.

Democrats Flip Seats in Conservative Republican Strongholds

Among the Democratic gains, Kansas megachurch pastor Adam Hamilton became the first Democrat to win a Senate seat since the Great Depression nearly a century ago. In Ohio, Democrat Sherrod Brown claimed a seat that belonged to Vice-President J.D. Vance two years ago, while Texas Democratic state Representative James Talarico withstood a barrage of outside spending to defeat scandal-plagued Republican Attorney-General Ken Paxton. Both Ohio and Texas voted for Trump by a double-digit margin in 2024.

Trump had elevated Paxton and Republican Senator Darline Graham ahead of more established candidates despite clear liabilities. Paxton has been at the centre of controversies including his 2023 impeachment and securities fraud charges, while Graham's admitted inexperience drew negative headlines. Trump campaigned heavily for Paxton, Graham and Ohio's Jon Husted as part of a late election blitz that included more than two dozen rallies.

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In Florida, Republican Senator Ashley Moody fended off Democrat Angie Nixon but was ahead by only about 3 percentage points in a state Trump carried by 13 points in 2024, according to a vote count compiled by Reuters and USA Today. Democrats also held onto three House districts in Florida that Republican lawmakers had redrawn earlier this year, all of which backed Trump by at least 9 percentage points. The party's dominance extended to other races.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a three-term incumbent, lost to Democrat Gina Hinojosa, while Democrats also captured governorships in conservative Iowa and Ohio. In Georgia, incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, the projected winner, told supporters at a victory party that in sweeping and decisive victories, the American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption and incompetence of the man named President Donald J. Trump.

Trump Vows Cooperation While Threatening Vetoes

Trump said he accepted the vote results, unlike his 2020 presidential election loss, and was ready to work with Democrats now that they will control Congress. He said he can work with them on many things, but warned he was ready to use his executive power to veto any Democratic legislation he felt like, saying he would send bills back with a nice stamp reading veto. Yet Trump's conciliatory tone did not extend to his own party.

He insisted that the problem was that he was not on the ballot, posting on Truth Social that if he was, we would have won in a landslide. During the campaign, Trump had told Republicans to pretend he was on the ballot, but as it grew clear Republicans were in danger of losing their congressional majorities, he shifted his argument.

Separately, Muji brand operator Ryohin Keikaku said on Nov 4 that about 1.09 million customer records, including credit card numbers, may have been leaked following unauthorised access to its system. About 345,000 of the potentially leaked Muji Card customer records contain full numbers of currently valid credit cards and dates of birth, the Japanese operator said. Late in October, the company also reported that up to 27.26 million customer records may have leaked following unauthorised access to its Muji App.

BC Partners, which provides financing to middle-market companies, is dropping its bid to relaunch LIV Golf due to an inability to secure enough player commitments, the Financial Times reported on Nov 4. The professional men's golf league, a competitor to the PGA Tour, filed for bankruptcy protection in New Jersey in September as part of a restructuring.

This followed Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which has invested more than US$5 billion in LIV since its launch in 2022, announcing it was ending its financial backing after the 2026 season. LIV has said it plans to continue operating while it reorganises. The league had hoped BC Partners would help revive it, but the rescue plan was dropped after player commitments fell short.