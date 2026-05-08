White House Condemns Mark Hamill Over Controversial AI-Generated Image of Donald Trump

The White House has criticized Star Wars actor Mark Hamill for posting an AI-generated image of former President Donald Trump in a shallow grave, sparking a debate on political rhetoric and its consequences.

The White House has condemned Star Wars actor Mark Hamill as one sick individual following his controversial AI-generated image of former US President Donald Trump .

The image, which depicted Trump lying in a shallow grave with a headstone reading Donald J. Trump 1946-2024, was posted on Hamill's Bluesky account with the caption if only. Hamill, known for his iconic role as Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy and his voice work as the Joker in various DC Comics projects, later deleted the post and issued an apology.

Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologize if you found the image inappropriate, he wrote. BBC News has reached out to Hamill's representatives for further comment on the White House's remarks. In the now-deleted X post, Hamill expressed his desire for Trump to live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted and humiliated for his countless crimes.

Long enough to realize he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore. The White House responded by calling Hamill and his supporters Radical Left lunatics, stating that this kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President. This comes after a recent incident where a man fired a shotgun outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, which authorities are investigating.

Following the shooting, Melania Trump and other US officials called for the firing of comedian Jimmy Kimmel after he made a joke on his show about the first lady having a glow like an expectant widow. Mrs. Trump condemned Kimmel's hateful and violent rhetoric, stating that it is time for ABC to take a stand. Kimmel later responded by agreeing that hateful and violent rhetoric should be rejected and suggested having a conversation with her husband about it.

In 2024, a gunman was killed by the Secret Service during an attempted attack, and earlier that year, a man was found hiding in bushes with weapons near where Trump was playing golf. In February, another incident occurred, further highlighting the ongoing security concerns surrounding the former president





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