White House Engages Anthropic on Advanced AI Model Mythos Amid National Security and Economic Interest

The U.S. federal government, through White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, has initiated discussions with AI company Anthropic about its cutting-edge Mythos model. The model's remarkable capabilities in cybersecurity and its potential impact on national security and the economy are of significant interest. This meeting follows a period of tension between Anthropic and the previous administration over AI safety concerns and federal use of its technology. The government emphasizes a thorough evaluation process for any new technology, while Anthropic highlights shared priorities in cybersecurity and AI safety.

The White House has engaged with Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence company, regarding its new and highly advanced AI model, Mythos . This interaction, involving White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, highlights the federal government's keen interest in the potential transformative impact of Mythos on national security and the U.S. economy.

A White House official, speaking anonymously, confirmed the administration's ongoing discussions with advanced AI labs about their models and software security, emphasizing that any new technology for federal use would undergo a thorough technical evaluation. The meeting was described as productive and constructive, with discussions focusing on collaborative opportunities and the critical balance between fostering AI innovation and ensuring safety. Anthropic stated that the meeting with senior administration officials explored avenues for collaboration on key shared priorities, including cybersecurity, maintaining America's leadership in the AI race, and AI safety. The company expressed anticipation for continued dialogue. This engagement follows a period of notable tension between Anthropic and the Trump administration. Anthropic, known for its commitment to AI safety guardrails to mitigate risks and maximize benefits for the U.S., had faced opposition from former President Donald Trump. Trump had previously attempted to halt federal agencies' use of Anthropic's chatbot Claude due to a contract dispute with the Pentagon, publicly stating on social media that the administration would cease doing business with the company. When questioned about a White House meeting with Anthropic while in Arizona, Trump stated he had no knowledge of it. Furthermore, then-Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had sought to label Anthropic a supply chain risk, a measure against a U.S. company that Anthropic challenged in federal courts. Anthropic's primary concerns were seeking assurances that the Pentagon would not employ its technology for fully autonomous weapons or the surveillance of Americans, while Hegseth asserted the company must permit all lawful uses deemed appropriate by the Pentagon. A significant development occurred in March when U.S. District Judge Rita Lin ruled to block the enforcement of Trump's social media directive that aimed to cease federal agencies' use of Anthropic products. Anthropic's Mythos model, announced on April 7, is described as remarkably capable, prompting the company to limit its deployment to select customers. Its advanced abilities reportedly enable it to surpass human cybersecurity experts in identifying and exploiting computer vulnerabilities. While some industry experts have speculated about whether claims of Mythos's exceptional power might be a marketing strategy, even staunch critics acknowledge its potential as a significant advancement in AI. David Sacks, a former White House AI and crypto czar and a prominent critic of Anthropic, advised taking the company's warnings seriously, particularly concerning cybersecurity. He suggested that Mythos's capabilities in finding and exploiting vulnerabilities are likely rooted in the increasing sophistication of coding models. The United Kingdom's AI Security Institute also evaluated Mythos, deeming it a substantial improvement over previous models and predicting the development of more models with similar capabilities. Discussions are also underway between Anthropic and the European Union concerning its AI models. In conjunction with Mythos's announcement, Anthropic launched Project Glasswing, a collaborative initiative involving major tech companies like Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft, alongside other organizations such as JPMorgan Chase. The project aims to enhance the security of critical global software against potential severe repercussions that Mythos could pose to public safety, national security, and the economy. According to Anthropic co-founder and policy chief Jack Clark, the selective release of Mythos to key companies and organizations is intended to enable them to identify vulnerabilities





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